These were his streets. The old gentleman — wool sweater patched over, moth holes punctuated like history motes, his hair, thinning and wild — well, he shaped us all.
The esteemed author had written a number of well-received books, "An Arrow in the Earth" and "Garden of the Brave in War," to mention a couple. His words impacted our lives. He lived for years in Iran. He knew the history there, the people. I once heard him lecture Gov. Booth Gardner of our state on his lack of perspective. Unusual, for Terry.
On the streets of Seaview, his words were kind and consoling. He walked there most days, not seeking audience, but regaling when his neighbors stopped him and visited. The learned man did what he did best: He listened.
Terence O’Donnell made everybody feel important. Made everyone feel as if their self was important, certainly more important than himself, an old man supported by a cane. He let the home crowd speak. What they had, he wanted.
It is hard getting older. Perhaps, one’s life was vibrant. People paid attention to your accomplishments, those wise words ringing out. Perhaps you were a fine athlete in high school. Perhaps you sang at the Met in New York city. I remember this talented woman who was teased all through high school. But someone held her high. Praised her talent. And she excelled. Terry would have loved that.
Perhaps, you hold onto memories of who had been vital, handsome, gifted. Back then! Now, much of that seems to blow away. Seems to get caught in one of those east winds that lifts off the sandy beach at Seaview, and then gets deposited unceremoniously over the ocean, the great burial yard of all cemeteries.
Did Terry care if his stories slipped away? Did he care if his marvelous books lingered on dusty shelves or ended up on dilapidated card tables in yard sales along the street where he walked during the later days of his rich life?
And now, he has been gone for nearly 20 years. Terrance O’Donnell, master writer, traveler, progressive pundit. Two decades after his death, what lessons should we continue to remember?
Following his example, do we stop and inquire into the lives of others. Do we make a quick phone call to those, particularly in the time of pandemic, who may feel lonely and dejected? Do we comfort?
Perhaps it is time to walk his street, to inquire how our postmistress is doing today. What did she accomplish in 20 years behind the counter of that small governmental building? Did you know that with her spare time, Lois maintained and laid a garden strip along the length of the Seaview approach. That her husband tied beautiful flies, and if the tackle market was underwhelming on the small Peninsula, it hardly mattered. Chuck continued to tie those flies, privately relishing in their bright feathered beauty.
And so many others — Terry collared them! Made them feel important. Terry’s eyes were quick. If kindly, they held us in their grasp. They were questioning. Bright. Kind. All-seeing.
I want to walk that street. I want to bump into Terry.
