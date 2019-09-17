ASTORIA — Wildlife Center of the North Coast is looking for volunteers to help rehabilitate orphaned and injured wildlife.
The non-profit wildlife rehabilitation center is seeking volunteers in the area, that are able to help on-site with the animal care and animal care support teams. The hospital is open seven days a week and has flexible shifts available to work within your schedule. Because the organization relies so heavily on volunteers, they ask you make a six-month commitment to volunteering, as well as coming on a regular, weekly basis.
Wildlife Center of the North Coast’s mission is to promote compassion, empathy and respect for all life through wildlife rehabilitation, ecological teachings, and wildlife conservation.
Volunteer Orientation will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at the Wildlife Center’s Facility in Astoria. For more information about volunteering, visit www.CoastWildlife.org.
For more information about volunteer orientation, questions, and to RSVP please contact: volunteer@coastwildlife.org or 503-338-0331.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.