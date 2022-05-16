Dixie Wood, right, from the Ilwaco Friends of the Library, assisted Joe Bernick of Astoria, who was among those who showed up in 2017 for the group’s annual book sale. Ilwaco and Ocean Park Friends groups both need new members to continue, and will not be hosting a sale this spring.
The group Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park Libraries is overdue some fresh energy.
Its leader, Robin Libby, is appealing to library supporters to step up to help.
“The Friends do take in money from book cart sales at both the Ilwaco and Ocean Park libraries,” said Libby. “Memberships also generate funds as well. However, over the last two years our membership and volunteer numbers have declined.”
Ten people attended a meeting on May 11 to plot a strategy. “The short version is: ‘The Friends need more Friends,’” Libby said afterward.
In the meantime, they have cancelled the annual Memorial Day weekend book sale usually held in the lobby at the Ilwaco High School.
“While the Friends of the Ilwaco and Ocean Park libraries continue to support and fund library programs and periodicals, they do not have the manpower to put on any large sales.”
Friends memberships are $5 for individuals, $10 for sustaining membership and $25 patron membership. Membership forms are available at both libraries.
People interested in learning more about services may contact the Ilwaco Timberland Library at 360-642-3908 or the Ocean Park Library at 360-665-4184.
