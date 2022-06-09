The Chester Tavern is definitely the “Cheers” of South Bend. It’s located on Robert Bush Drive — (who is Robert Bush, you ask)?
Robert Eugene Bush
Well, Robert Eugene Bush (Oct. 4, 1926 – Nov. 8, 2005), at age 18, was the youngest member of the U.S. Navy in World War II to receive the nation’s highest military decoration for valor, the Medal of Honor. He was awarded the medal for heroic actions “above and beyond the call of duty” while serving as hospital corpsman attached to a Marine Corps rifle company on May 2, 1945, during the Battle of Okinawa.
Bush joined the U.S. Naval Reserve at age 17 on Jan. 5, 1944, as an apprentice seaman at Navy Recruiting Station, Seattle. After completing recruit training at the Farragut Naval Training Station in Idaho, he was sent to and graduated from the Naval Hospital Corps School in Farragut. During his training, he was advanced to seaman second class then to hospital apprentice second class. On March 1, he was temporarily advanced to hospital apprentice first class.
On Feb. 10, 1945, he was assigned to Headquarters Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines, 1st Marine Division. Afterwards, he was assigned to G Company, 2nd Battalion, 5th Marines during the invasion of Okinawa which began on April 1, 1945. On May 2, he was wounded in action by shrapnel from three enemy hand grenades while attending to his wounded platoon commander and at the same time, firing the lieutenant’s rifle to protect the lieutenant, himself, and rest of the platoon during an enemy attack. He was honorably discharged on July 26, 1945. He then finished high school, and married Wanda Spooner of South Bend.
Bush was presented the Medal of Honor by President Harry S. Truman on Oct. 5, 1945, during a ceremony on the South Lawn at the White House. He later studied business administration at the University of Washington. He founded the Bayview Lumber Company at South Bend in 1951 and Bayview Redi-Mix at Elma, building both into multimillion-dollar businesses. During his life he attended the inaugurations of every president starting Dwight D. Eisenhower, excepting that of Lyndon B. Johnson, who didn’t invite any Medal of Honor recipients.
Bush’s Medal of Honor citation
“For conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life above and beyond the call of duty while serving as Medical Corpsman with a rifle company, in action against enemy Japanese forces on Okinawa Jima, Ryukyu Islands, 2 May 1945. Fearlessly braving the fury of artillery, mortar, and machine-gun fire from strongly entrenched hostile positions, Bush constantly and unhesitatingly moved from one casualty to another to attend the wounded falling under the enemy’s murderous barrages. As the attack passed over a ridge top, Bush was advancing to administer blood plasma to a marine officer lying wounded on the skyline when the Japanese launched a savage counterattack. In this perilously exposed position, he resolutely maintained the flow of life-giving plasma. With the bottle held high in one hand, Bush drew his pistol with the other and fired into the enemy’s ranks until his ammunition was expended. Quickly seizing a discarded carbine, he trained his fire on the Japanese charging pointblank over the hill, accounting for six of the enemy despite his own serious wounds and the loss of one eye suffered during his desperate battle in defense of the helpless man. With the hostile force finally routed, he calmly disregarded his own critical condition to complete his mission, valiantly refusing medical treatment for himself until his officer patient had been evacuated, and collapsing only after attempting to walk to the battle aid station. His daring initiative, great personal valor, and heroic spirit of self-sacrifice in service of others reflect great credit upon Bush and enhance the finest traditions of the U.S. Naval Service.”
Signed: Harry S. Truman
In 1998 a waterfront park was dedicated in South Bend. The inscription reads, “Donated and erected by the grateful citizens of Pacific County, Washington to the honor of Robert E. Bush, Recipient, of the Congressional Medal of Honor, Native Son, Patriot and Distinguished American.”
Back to the Chester…
The Chester Club and Oyster Bar in South Bend sits atop pilings on the Willapa River. At low tide, there is nothing but mud below. This was most certainly my dad’s favorite hangout. Though he spent entirely too much time at the “club,” and had way too many beers before coming home to his family, he must have felt very welcomed in this laid-back watering hole. My dad was very blue collar, a skilled mason and carpenter, and when he got off work it was obvious that his job required hard work. He would roll in with dried cement and dirt on his jeans and was the life of the party with his quick wit and dry humor.
I have yet to meet anyone in this town that knew my dad that doesn’t have a story about him — whether it’s when Dad brought a pig to the Chester or when our family purchased a monkey and it jumped to the top of our poplar tree and wouldn’t come down. Dad would not have been comfortable at the Eagles or Elks “clubs.” He liked his buddies and atmosphere at the Chester “club” — an establishment for the working class.
My sister and I were certainly impressed that our dad belonged to a “club.” My mom — not so much. She was often angry at his dedication to his “club” rather than to his family. One evening she went down to the “club” to get him to come home. She marched into the Chester, perched on a stool, and ordered a beer for herself, telling him she would be staying there until he left as well. Needless to say, the night did not end well.
When I go into the Chester, I always picture my dad sitting on one of those stools with a crowd around him to listen to his funny stories. I wasn’t able to go in the Chester until later in life, but I understand how he would have felt that this was like a home away from home where he could go straight from work and in bluejeans and a white tee. The Elks and Eagles seem more white collar to me, but that’s just my opinion. I don’t see a lot of wealthy merchants in the Chester. Also, I am partial to places that have a pool table — something to do besides drink. If you want to find the real characters in the Willapa Bay, this is the place to go. They have great fish and chips and I hear their fried oysters are to die for, though I can’t bring myself to slurp down one of those ocean critters. My nephew, Tracy, likes to go to the Chester on Saturday mornings for his breakfast of a Bloody Mary and two corndogs.
Oscar Chester
Apparently, the Chester Club was founded by Oscar Chester. Oscar Norman Chester was born in 1889 and died in 1948. I found a letter at the Pacific County Historical Society by Oscar’s sister, Evelyn Chester Naggle, dated Aug. 4, 1987, in which she writes from Port Orchard:
“I was born in South Bend and I believe the white house at the bottom of “knob hill” is still standing. Many years ago, my mother, Petra Hanson, bought the “Elby” Hotel in South Bend. (I believe it was the Albee Hotel built in 1891 that she is speaking of, which is now the site of the Seacrest Hotel). She had lumber hauled to Menlo and with the help of all the good neighbors, she had a boarding house built. My mother, my sister Mildred, my brother Charles (Cadillac) really had to work! We had teachers staying in the winter, loggers in the summer, and the road crew that worked on the highway that is now from Raymond to Aberdeen. I remember a big vat of oyster stew in South Bend. My brother Oscar had the Chester Club, now the Chester Tavern. My brother Charles had the first taxi in Raymond — a beat up Ford. When asked what kind of a taxi he had, he said, “Cadillac,” so that’s the name he went by. He was killed in a logging accident in 1938. This is probably of no interest to you, but I like to reminisce.”
—Evelyn C. Naggle
The Chester has had a number of owners since Oscar Chester. It is currently owned and operated by Tim Sedgwick from Seattle, who bought the bar and began developing his own delectable oyster recipe.
I genuinely like most bars that I find myself in, particularly “dive” bars — the ones like the Chester with no frills that take you back an era — to a feeling of the past. They will have mirrors with brands of beer that no longer exist, cheap beer as well as a few craft beers, pull tabs, vintage wall tin tackers, and old smoke residue on surfaces from the decades of cigarettes smoked in the dimly lit bar. If you’re lucky, there will be a functioning pool table in the middle of the bar as it is with the Chester.
Since South Bend is known as the Oyster Capital of the World, what better place to try breaded fried oysters than the Chester — a taste of heaven and history. And if these walls could talk….
