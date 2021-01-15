It’s a project we’re thinking of calling something like “Life on the Wild Side: Ultimate Dispatch Reports.”
The editor has started combing through past issues of the Chinook Observer starting in January 1980 and pulling out law enforcement, court and other items that reveal the inner workings of local life in this remarkable place.
Some are funny, some are sad. Some provide warm feelings of nostalgia, while others will make you glad certain things have changed. None are meant to offend; the choices are the editor’s alone and depend on his personal judgment about what stands out in a veritable ocean of usually fairly dry reporting. Then, as now, most police calls aren’t important to anyone but the caller.
Our intention is to pull the “greatest hits” together in soft-bound books that we’ll make widely available at a low cost — an idea that has been often suggested but never acted upon until now, due to the sheer amount of time it takes to identify potentially interesting items. We hope to have the first volume — likely devoted to the 1980s — for sale later this year.
In the meantime, we thought we’d provide a taste of what’s ahead.
Jan. 10, 1980
A Seaview resident told the dispatcher she heard someone yelling for help from the sand dunes. It turned out to be a man yelling at his dog.
Long Beach Police warn residents that a house that looks unoccupied is a good tip-off to burglars. Make your house look lived-in when you are away from home.
Those working at the Chinook General Store reported burglars had taken an unknown quantity of beer from the store during the night.
Jan. 15
Officer Dick Sanseri was called to the Sore Thumb Tavern where it was reported that a myna bird had escaped from its cage. The officer and others could not persuade the bird to return to its cage, so the county’s animal control officer, Hap Ames, was called. Ames, on a ladder, grabbed the bird where it perched and put it back in its cage. The bird was squawking the whole time. Ames was able to subdue the bird without injury since he was wearing special gloves. It was learned later that the bird belongs to the tavern owner and responds only to him.
Jan. 19
Missing children belonging to a resident were reported. The resident left the children with a friend for a month and now the friends were gone.
Jan. 20
Mark Larson contacted Ilwaco officer at the traffic light. He stated his vehicle had run out of gas at the intersection of Sandridge Road and Highway 101 in Seaview and wanted a ride to Chinook, where he is staying on his father’s boat. Officer took Larson to the Port of Chinook.
Jan. 21
A woman in Seaview reported that the child she was babysitting had disappeared. It was later reported that the 4-year-old returned home.
Feb. 3
Long Beach Police Chief Jim Kulbel warned that three residents have been stopped recently and cited for driving while intoxicated. If convicted, those charged with DWI have to serve one day in jail, mandated by state law. If you drink, don’t drive.
Feb. 14
The Pacific County Sheriff’s Office reported 12 vehicles had gone into ditches in the peninsula, Naselle, Chinook, Raymond and South Bend areas on the afternoon of the 14th. A peninsula resident warned deputies that a pickup was towing kids on a sled and that the situation could be dangerous.
Feb. 15
A worker at the Chinook Roller Rink reported there was a “riot” at his establishment involving 60 people who were “tearing the place up.” Five deputies and a state trooper responded and the situation was later reported to be brought under control.
Feb. 20
A 16-year-old girl and three 15-year-old girls walked into the Ilwaco Police Department and stated they were runaways from Reno. Officer called all four parents and informed them of their girls’ location. With a Salvation Army purchase order, officer took the girls to lunch with a matron from the LBPD. With no other facilities available, Chief Chet Reitz took the girls home for the night. On Feb. 21, one girl was released to her parents and three others were released to their fathers.
Feb. 24
Sgt. Gilkie investigated a report that someone was playing with the door at the Montgomery Wards store.
Feb. 26
Ron Roberts of Anchorage Inn in Ilwaco reported someone had broken into his beer shed and stolen 10 cases of various types of beer valued at around $7 per case. Investigation into the incident is continuing. The next morning officers picked up bottles from a party in the port area. Some of the bottles match those in stock at the Anchorage.
An uninvited guest stole the show at the Ocean Beach Rebekahs meeting when a bat flew into the Long Beach Grange Hall. As the winged mammal circled ever lower, the members approached the situation in various states of calmness or lack thereof.
One person suggested turning off the lights. And so the lights went out and the bat continued to swoop but no one could tell where it was. On came the lights. Another woman sat relatively unperturbed stating, “There’s someone screaming terrible over in the corner.” No sooner had the words left her lips than the bat flew toward the previously calm woman and she was the person screaming terribly. After nearly a quarter hour had elapsed, Ray Thurston managed to knock the bat out of the air with a broom, assisted by Opal Eaton, wielding a dust brusher. No fangs on the bat, the meeting resumed.
March 29
A citizen reported that motorcyclists off 187th Street were “goofing off” on the beach.
April 4
A man called the sheriff’s office from the north end of the peninsula to report a woman needing assistance because she had left her husband and didn’t know what to do.
An Ocean Park parent reported that his 9-year-old son is missing from the residence and the mother is unable to find him. The boy returned home a short time later and said he had been fishing and, by the way, had caught one.
