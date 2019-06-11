featured Little otters explore Port of Chinook 8 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Photos by JANE WEBB Buy Now JANE WEBB Buy Now JANE WEBB Buy Now JANE WEBB Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A new river otter family is in residence at the Port of Chinook. Mama takes her babies for some swim time, dock time, and then back to their rock den in the breakwater. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Tags River Otter Port Chinook Fleet Zoology Otter Mama Breakwater Baby Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Events View All Events Daytime Events Nightlife Community Events Add Your Event Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesNaselle State Patrol detachment honoredAfter suicides, some want signs on the Astoria-Megler BridgePolice fear second May suicide from bridgeD-Day plus 75: Edwin Wirkkala's remarkable lifeSue Anderson says goodbye to OBSDWest Coast rockfish rebound faster than expectedOn the Astoria Bridge, a cormorant kingdom growsLB City Council approves RV sale eventEssential skills: IHS students advance to Skills USA nationalsLighthouse tower restored Images Videos CommentedRemembering Edgar H. “Corky” Wilson (1)Ports land $600,000 for facility upgrades (1)District veterans will lead OP, LB schools (1)
