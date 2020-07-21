PACIFIC OCEAN — Halibut fishing will open up in the vicinity of the mouth of the Columbia River in August.
Washington and Oregon fishery managers announced July 14 that a recreational season will open Aug. 6 in the Columbia River subarea, which includes ocean waters from Leadbetter Point to Cape Falcon in Oregon.
The state departments of fish and wildlife had delayed setting a season along these popular portions of the coastline as both states’ governments asked people to limit unnecessary travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Recreational halibut fishing opened in May in areas farther south, including out of Garibaldi in Tillamook County. As of July 5, fishermen landed over 60,000 pounds of halibut in the all-depth spring season in the Central Oregon Coast subarea, which runs from Humbug Mountain to Cape Falcon. Landed halibut averaged 20 to 21 pounds.
