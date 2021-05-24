COLUMBIA RIVER — The spring and summer Chinook retention season has been extended by the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, but the steelhead daily limit has been reduced.
The U.S. v. Oregon Technical Advisory Committee recently updated the 2021 Columbia River spring Chinook return to 87,000, which was previously forecast to be 75,200. The upriver Skamania stock steelhead passage at Bonneville Dam is currently the lowest cumulative count to-date.
The season adjustments for the Lower Columbia estuary are:
From the Megler-Astoria Bridge upstream to the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line:
Jun. 16 – Jul. 5: Daily limit 6. Up to 2 adults may be retained, of which up to 1 may be a sockeye and up to 1 may be a steelhead. Release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook and sockeye. Salmon min. size 12”. Release wild steelhead.
Jul. 6 – Jul. 31: Daily limit 6. Up to 2 adults may be retained, of which up to 1 may be a sockeye and up to 1 may be a steelhead. Release all salmon other than hatchery jack Chinook and sockeye. Salmon min. size 12”. Release wild steelhead.
•••
From the Rocky Point/Tongue Point line upstream to a line starting from a point on the Washington shore projected through Dolphin Marker J (near Shipping Terminal 9), southerly across the Columbia River to Columbia Park Boat Ramp in Rainier, Oregon:
May 24 – May 31: Daily limit 6. Up to 1 steelhead may be retained. Release all salmon other than hatchery jack Chinook. Salmon min. size 12”. Release wild steelhead.
June 1 – June 15: Daily limit 6. Up to 2 adults may be retained of which up to 1 may be a Chinook and up to 1 may be a steelhead. Release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook. Salmon min. size 12”. Release wild steelhead.
Jun. 16 – Jul. 5: Daily limit 6. Up to 2 adults may be retained, of which up to 1 may be a sockeye and up to 1 may be a steelhead. Release all salmon other than hatchery Chinook and sockeye. Salmon min. size 12”. Release wild steelhead.
Jul. 6 – Jul. 31: Daily limit 6. Up to 2 adults may be retained, of which up to 1 may be a sockeye and up to 1 may be a steelhead. Release all salmon other than hatchery jack Chinook and sockeye. Salmon min. size 12”. Release wild steelhead.
Anglers are reminded that barbless hooks are required for salmon and steelhead downstream of the Washington/Oregon border at Hwy. 730.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.