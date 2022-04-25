190508_co_loyalty day parade_school bands from all over.jpg
The Camas High School Band was among several school bands from across Washington to perform in the 2019 Loyalty Day Parade in Long Beach.

 2019 FILE PHOTO

LONG BEACH — In honor of Long Beach’s 100th birthday as a formally organized Washington city, there will be a “Loyalty Days Centennial Grand Parade” on May 1 from about 1 to 4 p.m.

A tradition since 1950 — that took 2021 off and was organized as a “virtual-only” event in 2020 — Loyalty Day Weekend will feature kids’ activities, food and music, in addition to a parade.

Perhaps the last-surviving event of its kind in the nation, Loyalty Day was initiated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars as a rich celebration of patriotism and response to Soviet-era May Day observances.

The parade, a little compressed from its previous full-scale presentation in May 2019, will travel along Pacific Avenue between North 10th Street and South 10th Street. There will be no parking on the street leading up to the parade and through traffic will be diverted onto side streets.

See the lineup below for what to expect during the May 1 parade.

Children’s Parade

Everyone is also invited to join the Ilwaco Merchants Association for the 2022 Ilwaco Children’s Parade on Saturday, April 30.

Entries must be family friendly. Ride a bike, pull a wagon, build a float, dress in a costume — even your pets are welcome!

Participants can register near the boat launch on the day of the event. Registration and check-in starts at 10 a.m. Rain or shine, the parade starts at noon. The new route is along Waterfront Way at the Port of Ilwaco.

Spectators may watch from the grassy area at the Port of Ilwaco, where the Ilwaco Saturday Market is held from May through September.

There is an associated free bike-decorating event on Friday, April 29, 4-6 p.m., sponsored by Tsunami Cycle. Bring your bike to Tsunami Cycle (601 Pacific Ave. S. Long Beach) for free decorating supplies and help getting ready for the parade. Call 360-777-1155 for more information.

Loyalty Day Parade Lineup

A American Legion Riders

B Police Chief Flint Wright

C Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir

D State Police Officers

1 VFW Charles B. Strauhal Post 3721 Marching Unit

1A Wahkiakum VFW Post 5297 Marching Unit

1B Wahkiakum VFW Post 5297

2 U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 62 Vehicle

3 U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 63 Vehicle

4 U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 64 Vehicle

5 U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 65 Vehicle

6 American Legion Don R Grable Post 48

7 Parade Grand Marshall - Natalie Hansen

8B Long Beach Trolley

8C Ilwaco Fire Department

8D Ilwaco Fire Department

9A 40 & 8 Locomotive

9B Pacific Integrated Marshall Arts Marching Unit

10 Camas High School Papermaker Marching Band

11 Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department

12 Ilwaco High School Marching Band

13 Ocean Beach School District School Bus

14 Ilwaco High School Cultural Folkloric Club Dance Team

15 Peninsula Saddle Club Equestrians

16 Peninsula Saddle Club Equestrians

17 Peninsula Saddle Club Equestrians

18 Democrats of Pacific County

19 Tenino High School Band

20 Republicans of Pacific County

21 North Queens Drill Team

22 Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics Float

23 Fort Vancouver High School Band

24 Pacific County Assessor Bruce Walker

25 Pacific County Treasurer Renee Goodin

26 Sehome High School Marching Band

27 Trailbreakers Vehicle

28 Stoller Middle School Guard Drill Team

29 Stoller Middle School Marching Band

30 Surfside HOA (6 vehicles)

31 The Gunsligers Drill Team

32 Pacific County Fire District Float

32 Pacific County Fire District

33 View Ridge Middle School Band

34 Winlock Egg Day Float

35 Astoria Clowns

36A Peninsula Association of Performing Arts

36B Woodland School District Combined Marching Band

37 Finnish American Folk Festival of Naselle

38 Mountain View High School Marching Band

39 Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937

40 Clark County Fair Court Equestrians

41 Clark County Fair Court Pooper Scooper

42 La Senoritas Drill Team

43 Occident Masonic Lodge No. 48 Marching Unit

44 Afifi Shriners Potentate

45 Afifi Shriners Clowns

46 Afifi Shriners Band

47 Afifi Shriners Marching Unit

48 Afifi Shriners Vehicle

49 Pacific County South Pacific Court

50 Harrisburg High School Marching Band

51 Timberland Regional Library

52 Ballard Eagles Drill Team

53 Washington State Eagles Youth Royalty Court

54 Hawkins Middle School Band

55 Peninsula Lions Club Float

56 Long Beach Grange

57 North Mason High School Band

58 Planters Day Royal Court

59 Military Vehicle - Collectors Club of Oregon

60 Military Vehicle - Collectors Club of Oregon

61 Military Vehicle - Collectors Club of Oregon

62 North Thurston High School Marching Band

63 Astoria Midsummer Scandinavian Festival Court Float

64 Tsunami Queens Vehicle

65 Rochester Middle School Band

66 Boog's Hot Rod & Mini Car Club

67 Spinnakers Drill Team

68 Astoria Regatta Float

69 Toutle Lake Band

70 Hoquim Loggers Playday Float

71 Long Beach Towing & Recovery

72 Jewell Middle School Marching Band

73 ARRR Pirates

74 Raymond Federal Credit Union

75 Wishkah Valley Band

76 Beach Barons Car Club Vehicle

77 Love America Tour with Vietnam Veteran Sgt. Bob

77 Love America Tour with Vietnam Veteran Sgt. Bob

78 Medix Ambulance

