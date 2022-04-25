LONG BEACH — In honor of Long Beach’s 100th birthday as a formally organized Washington city, there will be a “Loyalty Days Centennial Grand Parade” on May 1 from about 1 to 4 p.m.
A tradition since 1950 — that took 2021 off and was organized as a “virtual-only” event in 2020 — Loyalty Day Weekend will feature kids’ activities, food and music, in addition to a parade.
Perhaps the last-surviving event of its kind in the nation, Loyalty Day was initiated by the Veterans of Foreign Wars as a rich celebration of patriotism and response to Soviet-era May Day observances.
The parade, a little compressed from its previous full-scale presentation in May 2019, will travel along Pacific Avenue between North 10th Street and South 10th Street. There will be no parking on the street leading up to the parade and through traffic will be diverted onto side streets.
See the lineup below for what to expect during the May 1 parade.
Children’s Parade
Everyone is also invited to join the Ilwaco Merchants Association for the 2022 Ilwaco Children’s Parade on Saturday, April 30.
Entries must be family friendly. Ride a bike, pull a wagon, build a float, dress in a costume — even your pets are welcome!
Participants can register near the boat launch on the day of the event. Registration and check-in starts at 10 a.m. Rain or shine, the parade starts at noon. The new route is along Waterfront Way at the Port of Ilwaco.
Spectators may watch from the grassy area at the Port of Ilwaco, where the Ilwaco Saturday Market is held from May through September.
There is an associated free bike-decorating event on Friday, April 29, 4-6 p.m., sponsored by Tsunami Cycle. Bring your bike to Tsunami Cycle (601 Pacific Ave. S. Long Beach) for free decorating supplies and help getting ready for the parade. Call 360-777-1155 for more information.
Loyalty Day Parade Lineup
A American Legion Riders
B Police Chief Flint Wright
C Pacific County Sheriff Robin Souvenir
D State Police Officers
1 VFW Charles B. Strauhal Post 3721 Marching Unit
1A Wahkiakum VFW Post 5297 Marching Unit
1B Wahkiakum VFW Post 5297
2 U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 62 Vehicle
3 U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 63 Vehicle
4 U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 64 Vehicle
5 U.S. Coast Guard Flotilla 65 Vehicle
6 American Legion Don R Grable Post 48
7 Parade Grand Marshall - Natalie Hansen
8B Long Beach Trolley
8C Ilwaco Fire Department
8D Ilwaco Fire Department
9A 40 & 8 Locomotive
9B Pacific Integrated Marshall Arts Marching Unit
10 Camas High School Papermaker Marching Band
11 Long Beach Volunteer Fire Department
12 Ilwaco High School Marching Band
13 Ocean Beach School District School Bus
14 Ilwaco High School Cultural Folkloric Club Dance Team
15 Peninsula Saddle Club Equestrians
16 Peninsula Saddle Club Equestrians
17 Peninsula Saddle Club Equestrians
18 Democrats of Pacific County
19 Tenino High School Band
20 Republicans of Pacific County
21 North Queens Drill Team
22 Ocean Beach Hospital & Medical Clinics Float
23 Fort Vancouver High School Band
24 Pacific County Assessor Bruce Walker
25 Pacific County Treasurer Renee Goodin
26 Sehome High School Marching Band
27 Trailbreakers Vehicle
28 Stoller Middle School Guard Drill Team
29 Stoller Middle School Marching Band
30 Surfside HOA (6 vehicles)
31 The Gunsligers Drill Team
32 Pacific County Fire District Float
33 View Ridge Middle School Band
34 Winlock Egg Day Float
35 Astoria Clowns
36A Peninsula Association of Performing Arts
36B Woodland School District Combined Marching Band
37 Finnish American Folk Festival of Naselle
38 Mountain View High School Marching Band
39 Long Beach Elks Lodge #1937
40 Clark County Fair Court Equestrians
41 Clark County Fair Court Pooper Scooper
42 La Senoritas Drill Team
43 Occident Masonic Lodge No. 48 Marching Unit
44 Afifi Shriners Potentate
45 Afifi Shriners Clowns
46 Afifi Shriners Band
47 Afifi Shriners Marching Unit
48 Afifi Shriners Vehicle
49 Pacific County South Pacific Court
50 Harrisburg High School Marching Band
51 Timberland Regional Library
52 Ballard Eagles Drill Team
53 Washington State Eagles Youth Royalty Court
54 Hawkins Middle School Band
55 Peninsula Lions Club Float
56 Long Beach Grange
57 North Mason High School Band
58 Planters Day Royal Court
59 Military Vehicle - Collectors Club of Oregon
60 Military Vehicle - Collectors Club of Oregon
61 Military Vehicle - Collectors Club of Oregon
62 North Thurston High School Marching Band
63 Astoria Midsummer Scandinavian Festival Court Float
64 Tsunami Queens Vehicle
65 Rochester Middle School Band
66 Boog's Hot Rod & Mini Car Club
67 Spinnakers Drill Team
68 Astoria Regatta Float
69 Toutle Lake Band
70 Hoquim Loggers Playday Float
71 Long Beach Towing & Recovery
72 Jewell Middle School Marching Band
73 ARRR Pirates
74 Raymond Federal Credit Union
75 Wishkah Valley Band
76 Beach Barons Car Club Vehicle
77 Love America Tour with Vietnam Veteran Sgt. Bob
78 Medix Ambulance
