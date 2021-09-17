Lucille Downer's Taste of the Peninsula: Clam Fritters Sep 17, 2021 Sep 17, 2021 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email An early version of the Long Beach frying pan. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2 cups ground clams1 cup biscuit mix2 tablespoons minced parsley1/2 teaspoon thyme1/2 teaspoon sage (if desired)2 eggs, beaten.Get our Daily Headlines newsletterGet our Daily Headlines newsletterEnough milk to make the right consistency2 tablespoons oilSalt and pepperStir all together mixing well. Refrigerate for about an hour. Put heaping tablespoonfuls into frying pan with hot shortening. Flatten each with the back of the spoon. Brown on both sides.It's handy to have the batter made ahead, then have everything else ready when you start frying, so that the fritters are hot when served - not quite as good when kept warm in the oven. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Co News Business Coast_guard Fishing_&_aquaculture History Local_news Naselle-grays_river News_of_record People_news Schools Submit_news Co_free Co_northwest Tablespoon Gastronomy Food Parsley Sage Frying Teaspoon Ready Fritter Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace More from this section When's the best time to stretch? Is sitting the new smoking? CA: COVID: SAC STATE STUDENTS MISS VAX DEADLINE × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWeekend mayhem lands two people in hospital, one in critical conditionIncoming atmospheric river rated 4 out of 5 for South WA coastHeavy rain forecast for start of clammingNine days of clamming start FridayUW's Mass: 40-50 mph gusts expected for day one of clam digRod Run, Hilltop exposures fuel Long Beach Peninsula covid concernsIlwaco display highlights ‘banned books’Lucille Downer's Taste of the Peninsula: Clam FrittersVaccine bypass not OK'd for Pacific County workersDollar General opening slated for this month in Ocean Park Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.