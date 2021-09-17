World's largest frying pan Long Beach Washington

An early version of the Long Beach frying pan.

2 cups ground clams

1 cup biscuit mix

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1/2 teaspoon thyme

1/2 teaspoon sage (if desired)

2 eggs, beaten.

Enough milk to make the right consistency

2 tablespoons oil

Salt and pepper

Stir all together mixing well. Refrigerate for about an hour. Put heaping tablespoonfuls into frying pan with hot shortening. Flatten each with the back of the spoon. Brown on both sides.

It's handy to have the batter made ahead, then have everything else ready when you start frying, so that the fritters are hot when served - not quite as good when kept warm in the oven.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.