A tidbit for history buffs: An interesting but sad website, “Death Certificates of Finns in Pacific County, Washington, 1908-1950,” excerpted from files belonging to the Family History Center at Vancouver, Washington, by Merle A. Reinikka (tinyurl.com/Pacific-County-Finn-deaths).
The causes of death range from fatal incidents (fell from a train, dynamite explosion, drownings, gun shots, logging accidents, suicides) to disease (cholera, pneumonia, measles, tuberculosis, whooping cough, cancer), to everything in between.
More importantly, the notices give a good sense of the medical care available at the time; fortunately, many of the conditions that were a death sentence then are now treatable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.