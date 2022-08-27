“I joined the Navy to see the world and what did I see? I saw the sea. I saw the Atlantic, it wasn’t romantic. I saw the Pacific, it wasn’t terrific,” centenarian Marian Lee recited from memory.
When Marian Louise Tamborini was born, little did her parents know that she would grow up to join the Navy. Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, Sept. 4, 1922, Marian’s family moved to Renton just before she started school. She graduated from Renton High in 1940.
Marian attended secretarial school and was working for an attorney when she turned 21. Finally old enough to enlist, on her birthday she marched to the Navy recruiting office in Seattle, and returned home as a WAVE — Women Accepted for Volunteer Emergency Service. This unit was established July 30, 1942 to free up officers and men for sea duty and replace them with women in shore assignments.
Her parents were not happy.
The Navy first sent Marian to Ft. Sill in Oklahoma for basic training. She wanted to learn something new, but the Navy needed her secretarial talents. Virtually her entire graduating class was sent to Washington, D.C., where Yeoman Tamborini worked as a secretary at the Naval Office in downtown D.C.
Marian enjoyed living and working in the nation’s capital. But when it was time for a transfer, she asked to be sent back to the West Coast. In San Diego she reconnected with Jack Thompson, a sailor she met at a dance in Renton and corresponded with throughout the war. They were both honorably discharged in the summer of 1945 and married shortly thereafter.
Returning to Seattle, the young couple bought, at the owner’s insistence, the small grocery store where Jack worked before the war. They received the first Small Business Administration loan in the Seattle area. Together they ran this store, and later bought a bigger store, while raising three daughters — Jill, Robbie and Diana. (The latter, now Diana Thompson, owns Harmony Soapworks in Oysterville.)
After the larger store went out of business, Jack went to work as a sales rep for Nestle, which transferred him to the Portland area in 1960. Unfortunately, Jack passed away suddenly in 1964. After her girls were raised Marian, had a seven-year marriage to Dale, helping him raise his son John, with whom she is still very close.
Marian met Jim Lee while they both worked for a food broker in Milwaukie, Oregon and dated for some time. Mr. and Mrs. Lee celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary last August. After Marian retired, she continued to travel with Jim, assisting him as he was servicing stores in his sales territory. At age 75 she called it quits!
Marian and Jim moved to Surfside in 2005 and were quite active as volunteers (Lions, Jazz & Oysters and others) until Marian’s eyesight failed. Indeed, Marian has been an active volunteer most of her life. Diana remembers that her mother was a Brownie leader when Diana little, and that her parents were involved in Seattle’s Seafair and the VFW in the 1950s.
Between them, Marian and Jim have eight kids, 17 grandkids and 10 great-grandkids. Marian told this writer that what she is most proud of in her life is her husband, Jim. And Jim said they have had a very happy relationship!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.