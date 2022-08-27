Marian Lee

Centenarian Marian Lee served in World War II.

“I joined the Navy to see the world and what did I see? I saw the sea. I saw the Atlantic, it wasn’t romantic. I saw the Pacific, it wasn’t terrific,” centenarian Marian Lee recited from memory.

When Marian Louise Tamborini was born, little did her parents know that she would grow up to join the Navy. Born in Waterbury, Connecticut, Sept. 4, 1922, Marian’s family moved to Renton just before she started school. She graduated from Renton High in 1940.

Marian and Jim Lee

World War II veteran Marian Lee, who is turning 100, has enjoyed a great life with her husband Jim. Marian is the mother of Diana Thompson of Oysterville.

