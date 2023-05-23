The mass band — featuring more than 200 musicians among the 10 schools — performed 'Zia Zia,' directed by John Neuman; 'Luna', directed by Karl Scarborough; 'Best of the West', directed by Dave Stingley and 'Danger Zone', directed by Rachel Lake.
More than 200 musicians filled the Ilwaco gymnasium last week for the 2023 SWWMEA Mass Band Event held Tuesday, May 16 at Ilwaco High School.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco band members Logan Kuhn and Logan Seiwert play the trombone during the 2023 SWWMEA Mass Band Event on Tuesday, May 16, at Ilwaco High School.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco student Zach Jewell plays the bass clarinet during the 2023 SWWMEA Mass Band Event on Tuesday, May 16, at Ilwaco High School.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco band students Kara Meinhardt and Julian Frazer head to their seats during the 2023 SWWMEA Mass Band Event on Tuesday, May 16, at Ilwaco High School.
LUKE WHITTAKER
More than 230 musicians from 10 schools filled the Ilwaco gymnasium last week for the 2023 SWWMEA Mass Band Event on Tuesday, May 16, at Ilwaco High School.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Ilwaco student Julian Frazer picks a place to sit during the 2023 SWWMEA Mass Band Event on Tuesday, May 16, at Ilwaco High School.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Attendees clap following a performance during the 2023 SWWMEA Mass Band Event held Tuesday, May 16, at Ilwaco High School.
LUKE WHITTAKER
A student from Pe-Ell performs during the 2023 SWWMEA Mass Band Event that included 10 area school bands.
LUKE WHITTAKER
Band trophies were presented to region one winner Onalaska and region two winner Pe-Ell.
LUKE WHITTAKER
