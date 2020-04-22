The Washington State Univerity Grays Harbor and Pacific Counties Master Gardeners are available online to answer gardening questions.
Go to pnwmg.org, which is the Master Gardener website for local master gardeners. Click on the “Ask a Master Gardener” link at the bottom of the home page and fill out the form. A skilled master gardener will get back to you within the week.
Learn more about the WSU Master Gardener Program by visiting pnwmg.org.
