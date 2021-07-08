ILWACO — There were more than a dozen people waiting to explore history Wednesday.
A ribbon was cut by Ilwaco Mayor Gary Forner and the visitors came in after a ceremony that signaled the end of the shutdown at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum.
Executive Director Madeline Moore and staff gathered to open the doors at 115 S.E. Lake St.
The museum had been closed since early 2020 because of the pandemic. Staff had a new roof installed and fixed gallery floors that had been damaged by heavy rain. The lengthy time with no visitors allowed for exhibits to be rearranged and enhanced, Moore said.
Forner noted this was a rare opportunity. “Everybody is going to get an enlightening of the technology and history of the area,” the mayor said.
The museum highlights Chinook tribal history, as well as more than 150 years of fishing, logging and tourism on the Long Beach Peninsula. Considerable space is devoted to train history and beach lifesaving.
The museum building dates to the 1960s. Karla Nelson, secretary of the museum’s board, noted that she had worked there when it was used by the phone company. “We have been so lucky for a lot of help from the wonderful people who have joined together to help make this possible,” she said, gesturing toward the newly refurbished gallery of exhibits. “You are going to get a welcome surprise — it’s shining, bright and very informative.”
She and Moore commended staff from Dr. Roof, who went beyond the call of duty helping while they replaced the roof. Moore mentioned the project, which cost more than $200,000, was funded in part by a state grant secured by former state legislator Dean Takko and Ron Robbins, chaplain of the Don R. Grable American Legion Post No. 48 of Ilwaco, plus donations from the Legion post and the Templin Foundation.
Board member Mark Clemmens was on hand to promote the first special event: the Clamshell Railroad Days, an annual celebration of local train history hosted by Peninsula Model Railroad Club. It features five model railroad layouts 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday July 17-18. A collectible button costs $5, valid for admission on both days; children 12 and under are free.
To pique interest in museum activities during the shutdown, volunteers like Frank Lehn, webmaster for the Long Beach Peninsula Friends of Facebook page, delved into archives for photographs and wrote histories that they posted on Facebook. One online post, about the Sand Island “war” of 1896 between Oregon gillnetters and Washington fish trap operators, was viewed 20,996 times.
Some of these old photographs are displayed in the museum’s temporary gallery in an exhibit called “Black & White and Read All Over: Local Photographs and the Stories They Tell.”
Topics included the Fort Columbia tunnel, built for the railroad, the Civilian Conservation Corps at Camp Canby, and the history of the town of Sunshine. This was created to serve the Shoalwater Bay Mill in 1884, located near where the Naselle River empties into Willapa Bay.
The Ireland-born pioneer salmon shipper Patrick James McGowan, who bought land in 1853 and later created the landmark St. Mary’s Church, is also highlighted.
Although in-person visitors are allowed, the online activity won’t end. “We will continue this. It has been very popular, but it is fun to see the pictures in person,” Moore said.
For the (historical) record, the first visitors to the museum after the ribbon was cut were Ruary Schimelpfenig, 12, and brother Milo, 10. Their mom, Kelli Hughes-Ham, is a museum board member, who attended the ribbon cutting with colleagues Nelson, Clemmens, Kacia Lessnau and Tucker Wachsmuth.
