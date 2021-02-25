Lions and Tigers and Bears! Oh my.
Now those are carnivores for sure, bringing to mind big, sharp teeth, big claws, and powerful limbs ready to tear unfortunate prey animals, or us, asunder.
These large mammalian carnivores have profound ecological effects on their environment. One of the best-documented ones is the “Trophic Cascade” in Yellowstone National Park after wolves were reintroduced.
Reduced elk numbers and changed elk behaviors around Yellowstone have resulted in increased riparian vegetation and improved habitat for beavers and songbirds since the elk aren’t hanging around the streams so much where they are easily ambushed. And wolves eat coyotes when they can, and coyotes prey on pronghorn antelope fawns. With fewer coyotes, pronghorn fawn survival has increased. Predators and prey have some nuanced and rather amazing interactions.
Say, aren’t there some smaller mammalian carnivores out there too? Well, yes, quite a few and a diverse group they are, the mesocarnivores (MC). These animals generally weigh less than 33 pounds (15 kilograms), have smaller home ranges, and a different set of prey requirements than their larger cousins. Many of these secretive species live in close proximity to people, thus making them familiar, and a bit mysterious.
Their role in the ecosystem is not always fully understood, but the relationship between these animals, their prey, and other carnivores is undoubtedly complicated, and largely invisible to us. For example, what happens to populations of Douglas squirrel in the presence or absence of the fisher?
Let’s list a few of these critters, their size, home range (HR), and traits:
Felines
Bobcat, 15-35 lbs., HR: 6-50 square miles. Likes riparian. Adaptable and widespread. Tawny brown.
Lynx, 15-35 lbs., HR: 12-83 square miles. High northern mountains. Eats snowshoe hare. BIG feet.
Canines
Coyote, 15-46 lbs., HR: 10-100 square miles. Adaptable predator and scavenger. Uses Acme tool kit to outsmart roadrunner. Ubiquitous.
Red fox, 10-15 lbs., HR: 5-12 square miles. Uncommon and localized resident of mountains. Introduced populations occur locally (ex: San Juan Island).
Mustelids (weasels)
Short-tailed weasel, 2-6 oz., HR: 40-250 acres. Forest and forest edge.
Long-tailed weasel, 7-12 oz., HR: 40-250 acres. All forest types. Black tail tip. In snow country, both turn white. Also called ermine.
Marten, 1.5-2.5 lbs., HR: 2-4 square miles. Forests above 3,000 feet with snow cover.
Fisher, 6-12 lbs., HR: 3-15 square miles. Lower-elevation forests, up to 4,000 feet. Eats squirrels.
Wolverine, 12-55 lbs., HR: 100-600 square miles. High elevations and rugged snow country. Eat anything made of meat. Rare.
River otter, 10-25 lbs., HR: up to 15 miles of river and stream. Go overland up to several miles. Eats aquatic animals.
Badger, 13-25 lbs., HR: 3 square miles. Open-country burrowing predator. Eats ground squirrels.
Mink, 1-3 lbs., HR: 0.6-4 miles of river or stream. Eats aquatic animals, rodents, and birds.
Mephitidae (skunks)
Skunk, 6-14 lbs. – striped, 1-2 lbs. – spotted, HR 1-2 square miles. Ground burrows. Omnivorous.
Procyon
Raccoon, 11-50 lbs., HR: 7-1,000 acres. Widespread. Lives with humans. Hollow trees. Has thumbs.
A few thoughts on Mesocarnivores
Mesocarnivores occupy smaller niches, with smaller home ranges and can live near people with fewer conflicts than large predators. This is probably due to limited direct threats to humans or large livestock.
Sometimes, there are problems from these animals harming pets or chickens, but these incidents are localized and largely uncommon. (I’m sure those who have experienced the literal raid on the henhouse will feel differently!) Also, these animals are secretive and usually diurnal or nocturnal, (most activity morning, evening, or at night), thus avoiding most human activities.
Their basic habitat needs revolve around availability of food and cover. Niches vary much as we would expect for such a large group of diverse species.
The mustelids are a particularly interesting study (see diagram to scale). They all have the same basic body plan (low, long, fast, ferocious), but occupy varied niches and can overlap home ranges due to these differences. Some are very specialized, such as the river otter and badger, but all are successful carnivores.
Some MCs such as coyote and fox thrive in mixed habitats of dense forest or brush, interspersed with open fields. Much of their primary prey are voles and small rodents who can be numerous in grassy meadows and even pastures that are not subject to regular tilling. Places to rest, den, and hide nearby are also essential for these animals. Old logs with space below, sometimes dug out, are good habitat features.
Arboreal MCs obviously require trees, but particularly trees in a wide variety of conditions, including numerous cavities, forks, platforms, and hollow stems. These same habitat complexity elements provide for their prey species, such as red or Douglas squirrels, and enable them to occupy forests.
MCs readily use hollow trees, which are a relatively unusual forest habitat structure. Cedar, grand fir, cottonwood, and bigleaf maple are species that develop this hollow characteristic. Remember, all hollow trees got that way while being alive. The heart rot breaks down the center of the tree while active xylem and phloem continue to keep the tree alive.
Unfortunately, these trees are often deliberately removed in forest management activities. They are extremely valuable habitat features, particularly for arboreal forest mammals.
Pure forest obligates include marten, fisher, and the long-tailed weasel. They require complex ground level and arboreal habitats of shrubs, trees, snags, and logs.
Down logs provide homes for small mammals such as deer mice and dense patches of young conifer provide hiding cover for snowshoe hare.
Cavity trees are essential habitats. Woodpecker nest cavities are used when available, particularly pileated woodpecker cavities in large diameter snags or live cedars. Old, hollow hardwoods such as cottonwood, aspen or big leaf maple can provide these habitats. Riparian zone cedars, grown long enough to become hollow, can be key habitats that provide cover for these animals to rest and reproduce.
Management
Some species have been sought after for their fur for many, many years (e.g. marten, mink, fisher). Trapping still occurs in Washington, and is heavily regulated, with specialized traps (now largely live traps) and training required to get a trapping license. Species legally sought here include badger, beaver, bobcat, marten, mink, muskrat, raccoon, red fox, river otter, and weasel.
Legal trapping is generally considered a sustainable harvest of wildlife. In the past, however, this and other pressures (habitat loss usually) have caused population declines or even extirpation of certain species. Fisher, for example, were gone from Washington by the mid-20th century. In recent years, the fisher was successfully reintroduced to the Cascades and Olympics, and I have heard several landowner reports of fisher sightings.
Today, most small landowners coexist with mesocarnivores, enjoy the knowledge that they occur, and — with luck — observe them. Trail cameras are where most contemporary observations come from.
Landowners can enhance habitat for these animals through management. Providing an adequate amount of habitat complexity will provide what the mesocarnivores need to persist, and even thrive. Corridors, especially along riparian zones and small creeks, should link patches of denser forest and brush, enabling travel through the landscape for the MCs who don’t like to cross the open. For example, marten and fisher are reluctant to cross wide-open spaces. Open forest stands are not high-quality habitats for these species.
More open habitats with patches of forest, however, support fox and coyote. Meadows, forest shrub openings, and grasslands support populations of small mammals, particularly voles, and are feeding areas for these canines. Edges of patches of trees are good hiding and ambush areas. Dense brush is used for resting cover and places to hide entrances to excavated dens.
Key habitat features in the forest will provide quality habitats. Try to maintain these features while managing your woodland:
• Logs (esp. large diameter — dispersed on site). These can provide subnivean habitat (under the snow) in areas with long-term snowpack.
• Protect hollow trees (cedar, cottonwood, and bigleaf maple are great for these)
• Cavity snags (large diameter, any species)
• Grassy openings
Active management strategies can definitely help create and maintain mesocarnivore habitats. A few things to do might include:
Habitat piles: Create piles with larger material on the bottom, topped with finer branches. At least 8 feet in diameter and 6 feet high. These will be prey habitat and potentially places to rest or breed.
Den piles: Configure large woody material on the bottom of the pile in such a way to create a “tunnel” or den site, at least 6 feet deep into the lowest portions of the pile. Imagine a bobcat looking for a place to rest or den. Opening about 24” across, but not too visible.
Connectivity: Maintain corridors of mature and/or brushy vegetation at least 100 feet wide, linking other patches of complex habitats.
Mesocarnivores are a broad group of species, with lots of variety in their habitat needs. We can help them thrive on our small forest lands.
Send your best pictures of local Washington mesocarnivores to ken.bevis@dnr.wa.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.