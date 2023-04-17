{/child_related_content_content}{/child_related_content_item}{/child_related_content}
The National Grange of the Order of Patrons of Husbandry was formed in 1867 as a support system for farmers. It has been described as “the oldest American agricultural advocacy group with a national scope.”
Its continued existence showcases a historical element of American society that continues to link agrarian communities coast to coast. But its evolution has demonstrated that, perhaps unlike some “ancient” fraternities, it has embraced the need to adapt to modern times.
In its early days, the Grange lobbied state legislatures for laws to protect farmers from predatory railroad companies whose executives conspired with grain elevator owners to exploit monopolies and minimize growers’ profits. It was particularly active in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois in the decades following the Civil War.
Its structure was established on similar lines to the Freemasons, the secretive fraternity which crossed the Atlantic from Europe in the 1700s and established grand lodges in every state when the nation expanded west.
Grange members promised to keep passwords secret as they advanced through seven degree ceremonies, illustrated with symbols related to farm tools and the seasons. Their goals of “faith, hope, charity and fidelity” mirror those of the Masons and a chapter’s head officer is also a called a “master.”
Rick Haug, long-time Grange master in Long Beach, said the passwords enabled the “gatekeeper” to keep out “railroad men and elevator owners.” This prevented them from gaining advance knowledge of farmers’ strategies for negotiating deals.
One key leader, effectively the vice president, is the “overseer,” another title drawn from British rural estate management. In years past, the titles of the two top officers generated unwanted negative connotations with Southern plantations. However, Grange policies strive for unity and inclusiveness, opposing racism while promoting harmony and equality.
Bryan West of Long Beach noted that the organization has welcomed women as equal partners from Day 1. “Many older fraternal groups were male dominated,” he said. “We have never had to deal with that. This is about families getting together to do better and rising up when they needed to.”
A framed poster in the Long Beach hall describes the mission statement: “In essentials, unity; in non-essentials, liberty; in all things, charity.”
In its hey day in the 1870s, the Grange had 1 million members. Over the years, it has seen a significant decline and today’s figure is closer to 150,000. Notable members have been Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt, Harry S. Truman, artist Norman Rockwell and Gold Rush pioneer James W. Marshall, who chartered a Grange in California. Multiple U.S. Secretaries of Agriculture have been members; a senior official from that department was one of its seven founding members in 1867.
Although the Grange forbids its chapters from taking partisan political stances, recent campaigns have been designed to increase voter turnout while encouraging civility when discussing contentious issues.
Its national president, Betsy Huber, noted that in her proclamation of National Grange Week. “The Grange offers opportunities for civil discussions among people of all viewpoints and opinions, serving as a safe haven for exploring important social and legislative issues of the day,” she wrote.
“For 155 years, the Grange has played an essential and lasting role in building rural and small-town America and ensuring its resiliency through advocacy and direct service.”
Other national initiatives have addressed immigration in a nuanced way, seeking to encourage lawmakers to design fair policies that factor in U.S. agriculture’s need to avoid a shortage of farm laborers.
Huber also highlighted the Grange’s national slogan, “Raised Right Here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.