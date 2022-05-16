The Shelburne Hotel in Seaview, Washington’s longest continuously operating hotel, has seen more history than some countries. It will be the base for a fund-raising dinner for the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum June 5. CPHM Photo 1985.176.8 ((Infobox)) ((main head)) Museum plans tasty way to raise money ((subhead)) Shelburne will host diners June 5
ILWACO — The Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco will host a “Grand Splendor” fundraiser dinner in conjunction with its “Grand Hotels” exhibit June 5.
Guests will start at the museum at 4 p.m. for champagne, oysters and other appetizers at the Nahcotta railcar, the largest exhibit in the museum at 115 Lake St. S.E.
They will then head to the Shelburne Hotel in Seaview for a three-course meal with drink pairings. The night and menu will be 1900-1920s’ themed and costumes are encouraged.
The dinner is $150 per person and all proceeds go toward painting the museum this summer. People can call the museum at 360-642-3446 for reservations.
The museum is showcasing an exhibit called “The Grand Hotels of the North Beach Peninsula” until July 9. Admission is free. The exhibition highlights nine hotels and explores the pastimes of summer tourists who flocked to the Long Beach Peninsula as the region opened up in the late 19th and early 20th century.
