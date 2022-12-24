Pacific County people impress me.

And my, er, retirement hobby, allows me to meet folks who make the Long Beach Peninsula the best place I have ever lived.

Webb interview

Chinook Observer writer Patrick Webb, left, interviews enthusiastic sophomore Mylinh Schell after the Naselle volleyball team earned the third-place trophy at the state championships in Yakima in November. Schell’s enthusiasm for her school is palpable, though she was more interested in talking about how her teammates inspired her than her personal contributions.
Natalie Hanson

There is an old saying, “If you want something accomplished, give it to a busy person.” Natalie Hanson has been the go-to, do-good-stuff person on the Long Beach Peninsula for as long as anyone can remember. She was applauded in February when the city of Long Beach celebrated its centennial.
Nancy McAllister

Nancy McAllister addresses a Peninsula Poverty Response gathering. The group is one of many in which she takes a leadership role. McAllister takes the lead in a number of groups, but also is a “worker bee” when needed.
Ilwaco High School graduate Kathryn Arland

Ilwaco High School graduate Kathryn Arland returned to the Peninsula to open a practice providing mental health counseling services. In 2006, she graduated from Ilwaco High School, giving a memorable speech. “We truly can do or be anything we want to, if we are willing to work for it.”
Naselle cheer

Senior Kaylin Shrives boosts Naselle fall cheerleading squad member Mallory Helvey, a freshman, on her shoulders during the fall football season. As well as cheer, Shrives, plays volleyball, basketball and is on the NHS track team where her events include shot put.
Candy donations

Terri Staples, deputy city clerk at Ilwaco City Hall, was extremely helpful getting the word out about the Halloween candy donation program. The idea was to ask people to donate candy that volunteers could distribute to seniors and others who could not afford to stock up in advance of the deluge of costumed children trick or treating door to door. “It’s a constant barrage for three hours,” Staples laughed. The Peninsula responded generously, as the pile showed.

