NASELLE — Some were young, and some were somewhat mature. But they all participated with enthusiasm in the Paavo Nurmi run and walk.
The event, along with a tasty breakfast, kicked off the second day of the Finn Fest.
And full results have been announced, with Trent Stephens, who graduated from Naselle High School earlier this summer, showing his athletic prowess as the overall winner and highest in the men’s 15-34 age category
Second overall runner was Peter Hakim of Salem, who was best in the men’s 35-54 division. Third overall was Jeramie Hill. Shelby Hill, who placed eighth, was the fastest female runner, followed by Michelle Larson.
As Pastor Kyle Higginbotham, the coordinator, announced the successful conclusion of the event, special applause was reserved for Glen and Susan Johnson, of Seattle, who walked the 5K in the 70-and-over category.
Both are 77, and longtime walking companions — having met in confirmation class in Salem, Ore., as 13-year-olds. Glen, a longtime Naselle resident, placed first for the men walkers and Susan second for the women.
The Naselle race is named for a Finnish track hero, Paavo Nurmi, who was nicknamed the “Flying Finn.” He was a middle- and long-distance runner, winning Oympic medals in the 1920, 1924 and 1928 games and later earning kudos as a coach. He was chosen to light the flame at the 1952 summer Olympics in Helsinki.
Results based on organizers’ spreadsheet:
Female
Runners
14 and under
1. Kenzie Larson
2. Sophia Colombo
3. Aubrey Katyryniuk
15-34
1. Shelby Hill
2. Camila Peitsch
35-54
1. Michelle Larson
2. Katriina Timm
3. Jamie Eastham
55-69
1. Debbie Denny-Klinger
70-plus
1. Elizabeth Penoyer
Walkers
14 and under
1. Arya Bennett
2. Gracie Barchak
3. Anna Stelzig
15-34
1. Catherine Wheeler
35-54
1. Beth Rose
2. Rhiana Jacot
3. Mollie Peitsch
55-69
1. Lisa Nelson
2. Mindy Pentilla
3. Cheryl Caetano
70-plus
1. Diane Pentilla
2. Susan Johnson
3. Jane Kelly
Men
14 and under
1. Brenden Hughes
2. Henry Peitsch
3. Jace Larson
15-34
1. Trent Stephens
2. Jeramie Hill
3. Moses Peitsch
35-54
1. Peter Hakim
2. Mike Jokela
3. Rob Dalton
70-plus
1. Jon Lee
2. Jack Martin
Walkers
15-34
1. Oskar Peitsch
2. Garrick Bennett
35-54
1. Christopher Barachak
2. John Jokela
55-69
1. Bob Caetano
70-plus
1. Glen Johnson
2. Marvin Sotka
3. Philip Pentilla
