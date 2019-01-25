Stone masons continue work on the North Head Lighthouse restoration in Cape Disappointment State Park. The crew from Pioneer Waterproofing Co. of Tigard, Oregon, plans to begin fitting new sandstone facing blocks at the base of the lighthouse tower in mid-February. The firm has led a variety of major masonry restoration projects, including at Heceta Head Lighthouse near Florence, Oregon, in 2012.
