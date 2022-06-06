RAYMOND — Gun owners want a very qualified instructor who doesn’t talk politics and genuinely cares about each student’s training. With gun safety becoming more of a spotlighted responsibility than ever, people seek a firearms trainer.
Heath Layman, owner of Willapa Firearms Training and an officer in the Cosmopolis Police Department, is a training instructor who takes these principles to heart. As an example, he recommends that novice gun owners take his beginner’s course to become familiar with different weapons on the range before purchasing their first.
Safety comes first
He wants his students to feel safe and comfortable with the right gun for their intended situation. He aims for students to have the best experience possible and feel the most educated that they can. Students feel this elevated form of training and Layman’s years of experience the moment they walk into the classroom.
“Safety is the number one thing I want to be teaching,” Layman said. Safety is the centerpiece of all his lessons.
His education is evident in a carefully planned training classroom, high-quality supplies and the adjacent shooting range.
“I would encourage anyone … to separate the NRA [National Rifle Association] from a political organization and what I am representing, which is the NRA’s education department,” said Layman.
Family tradition
Building on the experiences of his dad, a local firearms instructor for the Pacific County Sheriff’s Office and Raymond Police Department, Layman grew up on the land where courses are given. He lives on it and proudly points out the parts of the range that he and his father spent time preparing. There is a lot of sentimentality in Layman’s voice when he talks about his time on that range as a student and now as a trainer.
Each student is always reminded that classroom safety transfers to gun safety as well. It is taught that the gun purchaser should be buying the gun for its intended purpose, not for the way it looks or its reputation.
“Buy a gun that is accurate [for your needs] and if the ammo is affordable,” stated Layman.
His comfort for the range comes from teaching the material more than 500 times to police officers and civilians. He has taken courses with organizations that have national programs and certifications, with the aim of giving his best as a trainer.
“I’ve intentionally stepped under the umbrella of organizations to meet a level of standard course materials and training,” he said.
Officer training
Layman hosts annual Law Enforcement Officer Safety Act (LEOSA) training for free. He offers the training, shooting and a barbecue for the officers. As some of the essential workers in our communities, he says this is a nice way to say “thank you” for their service.
“His wealth of knowledge is invaluable. He is a great instructor and has excellent teaching methods,” said Sgt. Shane Krohn of the Hoquiam Police Department and co-trainer for LEOSA.
The ‘a-ha’ moment
With so many complicated gun laws for permits, training and gun ownership, one would wonder why someone would want to devote so much of his time to teaching and to training the next generation of trainers. Layman says he likes the “a-ha” moment. He wants to see his students conquer a fear or realize they can be a well-trained firearm owner. He also trains police officers who need extra firearms training as a stipulation of their continued employment.
“I want to be part of people overcoming their fears,” he said.
Not everyone is required to get firearm training, but Layman is there if a firearm owner decides to. Not only does he teach best practices, he does so for an affordable price and with the ability to help any student feel comfortable with their firearm. That comfort could be the difference between a deadly accident and protection against danger.
“There are more than 393 million guns in circulation in the United States — approximately 120.5 guns for every 100 people. 1.7 million children live with unlocked, loaded guns,” as reported at violence.chop.edu.
“Buying a gun is the first step in the series of steps you should take if you choose to own a gun: it is not an ending point,” Layman said.
