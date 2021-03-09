RAYMOND — This year when Northwest Carriage Museum supporters renew or start a membership, their new card comes with significant discounts and savings at several local establishments.
“After a very surreal 2020, we wanted to do our part in encouraging people to support all of our local businesses and families,” said Laurie Bowman, executive director of the museum. “We approached several of our business members with the idea and the response was fantastic.”
Participating businesses include Dennis Company (Raymond), Slater’s Diner, Pitchwood Alehouse, WooHoo Winery, Willapa Brewing Company, Willapa Valley Lavender Farm, Wild Man Brewing Company, Elixir Coffee Shop & Express, 7th St. Coffee, Bay Center KOA, Alder & Company and Pioneer Grocery in South Bend. Discounts vary by business but total hundreds of dollars in savings.
In addition, museum members enjoy several other privileges including free admission, 10% off in the gift shop, a quarterly newsletter and private tours for four or more people — plus knowing you are helping keep history alive.
Visit www.nwcarriagemuseum.org or call 360-942-4150 for more information.
