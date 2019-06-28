OCEAN PARK — There is still time to sign up for “A Universe of Stories,” Timberland Regional Library Systems summer program. Activities and reading competitions aren’t just for kids. Adults are encouraged to participate.
All five of Pacific County’s Timberland branches are holding the reading competitions. And while they will also feature most of the same entertainment and activity events, each branch is likely to feature these on a different day. Last Thursday, for example, Mr. Lizard brought his menagerie of reptiles to the Ilwaco branch. Those who missed the slithering creepy crawly critters can see them at Ocean Park at 11 am on July 10.
A calendar of events is available at each branch. It lists events and activities being held from through August. And while all these dates offer summer highlights for all ages, the main focus of the reading program is to promote literacy. Youth services library associate, Frances Makowski of the Ocean Park branch has been active in the planning of Timberland’s summer programs and reading competition.
She said that last year was the first time adults had been part of the summer library program. Timberland was basically testing the waters to see the response. It was overwhelming. She said that Ocean Park library alone had about 270 sign ups in 2018, compared to 125 in 2017.
The numbers of children and adults was almost the same.
In the reading program, those signed up receive a brochure-type log where they can list every fiction or non-fiction book they read. Or, they can list them online. They can win coupons for free books and enter in the big drawing, which offers bicycles as prizes for the kids’ age groups and $100 Visa gift cards for the winning adults.
To sign up for the summer reading program, register at your Library branch or do it online at www.beanstack.org and be sure to check each branch’s Facebook page and/or www.trl.org to stay updated on activities in the program.
