SEAVIEW — The southern Washington and northern Oregon coasts are experiencing diatom blooms. Long Beach’s is significantly more concentrated than Seaside’s.
These blooms are great for razor clams. Daitoms are single-celled plants — also known as phytoplankton — that are found in both fresh and salt water. They are one of the most important food sources in the ocean.
In the winter, spring, and early summer, diatoms rapidly multiply in the surf zone. Diatoms absorb large amounts of nitrates and phosphates that are delivered to the ocean by coastal rivers, contributing to their population explosion. Everything in the ocean feeds on diatoms and other plankton, either directly or indirectly. Even great baleen whales — including gray whales — filter plankton and diatoms as part of their diet.
When the surf zone becomes too saturated with diatoms, they wash ashore. When they do wash ashore, it is in such great quantities that they resemble an oil spill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.