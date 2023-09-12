Helen Marston is the winning artist for this year’s poster, but like all other years the festival has been held, the actual poster is not revealed until the official unveiling at 10 a.m. on opening day. A unique and fun “peek” at the poster is offered ahead of opening sales of the limited edition poster.
Mark Mansell, Barry Williams, Bonnie and Charlie Cozby (Charlie not in photo) and Suzanne Luttrell made quick work of cutting down weeds along the perimeters of Sheldon Park in time to welcome students back to Ocean Park Elementary and spiff things up for the Garlic Festival.
Olympic Mountain Ice Cream always has a line of customers waiting to taste their famous Garlic Ice Cream.
Booths will again be set up in Sheldon Park across Pacific Avenue from Ocean Park Elementary School.
OCEAN PARK — Celebrating all the magical qualities of garlic, this year’s Northwest Garlic Festival is set for Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sheldon Park, across the road from Ocean Park Elementary, 25701 Pacific Highway. The park is two blocks south of Ocean Park’s famous blinking red light.
Admission is free with plenty of street parking, but organizers ask attendees to please be mindful of the neighbors’ lawns and flower beds. The entrance to the festival is located at the northwest corner of Sheldon Park. People wishing to make a donation as they enter will receive a Garlic Lover/NW Garlic Festival bracelet until they run out — there are 500 available. A portion of proceeds from all festival fundraising will be donated to a local youth program with the balance used for Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce infrastructure projects and maintenance and improvement of the festival and other sponsored events.
