OCEAN PARK — Celebrating all the magical qualities of garlic, this year’s Northwest Garlic Festival is set for Sept. 16, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sept. 17, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Sheldon Park, across the road from Ocean Park Elementary, 25701 Pacific Highway. The park is two blocks south of Ocean Park’s famous blinking red light.

Admission is free with plenty of street parking, but organizers ask attendees to please be mindful of the neighbors’ lawns and flower beds. The entrance to the festival is located at the northwest corner of Sheldon Park. People wishing to make a donation as they enter will receive a Garlic Lover/NW Garlic Festival bracelet until they run out — there are 500 available. A portion of proceeds from all festival fundraising will be donated to a local youth program with the balance used for Ocean Park Area Chamber of Commerce infrastructure projects and maintenance and improvement of the festival and other sponsored events.

