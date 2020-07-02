A few years ago, a group of Community Historians from the Columbia River Heritage Museum arranged to visit the McGowan property. They were on a quest. They wanted to see if there were any remains or clues left from the test well that the Union Oil Company put down east of the Henry McGowan home in 1929.
The project had begun in the early 1900s. Pacific County Geologist S.B. Henry, with the support of Henry McGowan, investigated the possibility that oil might be discovered on the McGowan property. It was determined that appropriate conditions were, indeed, to be found in the area. Ground surveys indicated that the tropical conditions which had existed here in the Eocene era had laid the groundwork, so to speak, and oil undoubtedly waited far below the surface for discovery.
After considerable testing and calculating, a 125-foot steel derrick was erected in January 1929. Construction was complicated. The drill was inserted into the ground through a hollow cement box in the derrick floor, and casings of steel with gradually reduced diameters were to be lowered as the drilling proceeded. Once the preliminaries were completed, the drilling commenced on Feb. 18, 1929. An estimated 1,000 people attended the dedication ceremonies and Barbara McGowan, P.J. McGowan’s granddaughter, switched on the drill machinery.
The site became an immediate tourist attraction. Peninsula families and their visitors took picnic lunches to watch the progress. By March, the drilling had reached 500 feet. By February 1930, it reached 3,300 feet and by June that year they were at 3,800 feet. Although traces of oil had been found, the executive engineer for Union Oil was doubtful. Still, even when the contract with Henry McGowan for a test well of 4,000 feet was accomplished, the company continued to 4,300 feet before instructing their crew to pull out.
Look as they might, the Community Historians could find no trace of the immense derrick or of any other equipment. But… among the alders and spruce trees that had grown up over the better part of a century, they did find a number of apple trees.
“Years ago,” P.J.’s great-grandson Bill Garvin told the group, “I was coming out here on a similar quest. My mother told me to keep an eye out for apple trees.” When Bill asked her why, she said, “Because every day for a year and a half, those workmen brought their lunches with them and almost every lunch included an apple. What do you think happened when all those apple cores were tossed aside?”
