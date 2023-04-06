Students from Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School have created a digitally based walking tour of Ilwaco.

0412 CO Ilwaco tour3.JPG

A brochure with map and thumbnail sketches of the 15 locations is available at the museum for those who prefer to take the tour while referring to a printed visual record instead of a smartphone.
0412 CO Ilwaco tour4.JPG

Madeline Matson with Augustus “Gus” Matson (8 months).
0412 CO Ilwaco tour5.JPG

The railcar Nahcotta, the largest exhibit at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, was an inevitable choice for the students as they checked out historical memorabilia and locations. The museum itself is housed in an old telephone utility building.

