Students from Ilwaco High School and Hilltop Middle School have created a digitally based walking tour of Ilwaco.
Its launch will coincide with an exhibit at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum called “Coming Home: A Tour of Ilwaco.” It will open April 15 and run to May 6 at the museum, 115 S.E. Lake St. Ilwaco.
The digital tour is available online at www.theclio.com or on the Clio app, which can be downloaded to Smartphones.
An opening reception will be held 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 15 with a program at 1:30 p.m. Admission to the museum is free.
The tour was sponsored by the Smithsonian Institution’s “Museum on Main Street, Coming Home” project.
It was spearheaded by two Ilwaco teachers, Kelli Hughes-Ham and Kelly Jacobsen, who serve on the museum’s board of directors. “They were super-excited about getting their classes involved,” said Madeline Matson, executive director of the museum.
Starting in 2022, about 25 students from IHS and Hilltop worked with museum staff to select historic sites and ensure accurate historical detail. Students wrote the scripts in class and were taught how to use video and sound equipment by Aaron Webster of Washington State Parks. Otto Kola’s boathouse, the railcar Nahcotta at the museum, and the Aberdeen Packing Co.-Doupe Brothers’ Department Store in the center of town are among featured locations. So, too, were the sites of Nyberg’s blacksmith’s shop, Kimbrough’s shoe shop and the Ilwaco Hook and Ladder Co., now the fire department.
“This is the first type of project we have ever done with youth and digital. It took longer than expected to pull all the pieces together,” said Matson. “Most of the students were nervous about the video work, but by the end of the day they were figuring out what shots they wanted.”
Their videos were compiled with historical images and information from the museum’s archives. Poppy Hildebrandt, an IHS senior who serves as the museum’s student board member, completed much of the digital work.
Users will be able to access the tour via their own device and walk the route or take the tour digitally from anywhere, including comfortably at home.
A brochure with map was created in conjunction with the digital tour. During the three weeks when the project is highlighted in the museum’s special exhibit gallery, visitors can view images of the students at work, learn more about the sites, and access the digital videos and tour via six new iPads on stands. These were recently purchased thanks to a $2,500 grant from the Templin Foundation and will allow staff to create future interactive exhibits. This will help meet a goal to make the museum’s records more accessible, Matson said, a goal reflected in the regular social-media posts of historical photos and narratives when it was closed during the pandemic.
Important funding was provided by Ann and Dwayne Booth of Edmonds, who have a family interest in the Peninsula. Ann Booth is related to H.M. Williams, of “Cranmoor” cranberries fame. Other supporters included the Rural Community Assistance Partnership, which gave $2,000, the city of Long Beach, the Templin Foundation and the South Pacific County Community Foundation.
Matson thanked them and all who participated. She hopes the project will meet another museum goal of appealing to a younger demographic. “We want to get more youth through our doors, creativity enjoying our local history,” she said.
