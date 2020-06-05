This map of Bruceport “About 1890” was drawn in 1950 by noted photographer/artist Charles Fitzpatrick (1884-1971), most probably using information provided by the 2nd generation Wiegardts who had spent their childhoods there. Two other maps — one by Charles Funk and one by Cecilia McBride — have also been drawn, using information from John A. (Jack) McBride. All three maps are similar, differing only by one or two houses and the names of their occupants. The Charles Funk version appeared in Summer 1971 Sou’wester magazine.