OCEAN PARK — The late Max Morehouse, beloved U.S. Navy veteran and Edsel enthusiast, is credited with dreaming up a memorable name.
The Rod Run to the End of the World.
Up to 1,000 vehicles are expected to be on display at the 37th annual event. It will be held Sept. 11, and Sept. 12, at Wilson Field in Ocean Park. Slow Drag races at the Port of Ilwaco are also back late afternoon Sept. 10.
Because of the covid shutdown, the Rod Run was cancelled last year, although many folks still showed up the weekend after Labor Day driving their classic and vintage cars.
This year it is back on track. However, organizers are mindful of wanting to keep things safe outdoors on their 27-acre property. The space between cars on display will be increased from 10 to 15 feet, for example.
Parking considerations
Registered participants may arrive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Sept. 10. The field will be available for stake-out only. Engine raffle and regular raffle sales will begin.
Gates open at 8 a.m. both weekend days with an opening ceremony at noon Sept. 11. A $5 admission charge (active military free) allows access to a swap meet, being held for the eighth year. It runs 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.
Joe Natoli, president of the Beach Barons, wants locals and visitors to realize ahead of time that parking arrangements have changed.
There will be visitor parking at the Lions Club Field on Z Street off Bay Avenue. The familiar location at the southwest corner of Bay and Sandridge is not available.
As the event nears, Natoli said he wanted to thank sponsors and volunteers. “It takes many folks, and we work three shifts,” he said. “It takes 75 to 100 people to put on a show of this magnitude.
“And we couldn’t put on a show without our sponsors. We are so glad they are here.”
‘Stepping into the Ritz’
The Beach Barons existed in the 1950s. When the Ocean Park Chamber of Commerce sought a new event to lure visitors in 1963, Morehouse and Bob Langendorfer suggested a car show; Morehouse came up with the name. Some 68 vehicles attended the first year; so far, 500 are registered this year, with several hundred more expected.
For Natoli, hearkening back to the early days of automobiles is reward itself. He calls working on his 1938 La Salle Opera Coupe his “therapy.”
“When they were producing cars in the ‘20s and ‘30s they were icons. The Buicks, the Duesenbergs,” he said.
“It’s not like today’s ‘cookie cutter’ Toyotas or Nissans and even Mercedes — they look like they are stamped from the same mold.
“When you ordered a Duesenberg, you went into marbled showrooms. It was like stepping into the Ritz. You ordered a chassis and engine and sat down with a coach designer.”
‘Memories’
Nicki Andrews, who does much of the Beach Barons’ communications, is excited to share her enthusiasm, too.
She is eager to return because of the business the annual event brings to the Peninsula. “We are always concerned about the local merchants who support us, especially when we didn’t have a show,” she said. “Hopefully, it will be better off for them this year.”
Andrews, like many involved in the annual event, loves cars and the memories they recall. When asked, she cannot decide which of her Chevys she likes best — she has a 1956, 1957 and 1962. “Especially when there’s a cruise or parade, it’s wonderful — it’s the memories that I can bring back to people.”
