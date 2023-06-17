Shorebirds are inspiring, awesome and fascinating. Some are noisy and conspicuous, while others are quiet and blend in with their surroundings.

They come in three sizes, large, medium and small. Shorebirds are a group of closely related species that vary considerably in their plumage and general appearance. They also vary in shape, habitat and behavior. Thus, most scientists agree that due to there being many exceptions, it is difficult to come up with a definitive definition of what a shorebird is. Shorebirds do share many traits such as being long distant migrants, being strong fliers and sporting pointed wings. Most have thin pointed bills with which they probe in the mud for prey. They tend to live and forage near the water’s edge and are often seen in large flocks during the non-breeding season. Most shorebirds prefer muddy or sandy shorelines or salt marshes for feeding. This photo essay reveals most of the common shorebirds you will see on our ocean beaches, on the mudflats of Willapa Bay or in the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery in Ocean Park and Time Enough Books in Ilwaco.

