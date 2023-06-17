Dowitchers are medium in size and plump. Both short-billed and long-billed dowitchers can be seen on the peninsula. The former prefers coastal and salt water areas, while the latter prefers freshwater areas. It is difficult to tell which species of dowitcher you are looking at unless they are seen together since they are quite similar. This bird appears to be a long-billed dowitcher because it has a very long bill and has salmon-orange underparts with sparse barring on the sides.
The snowy plover is our rarest species. It is with us all year and is considered uncommon. It nests on our beaches and the nesting area near Leadbetter Point is protected year round. Driving on the beach in the area is prohibited. If you see a little white puff ball on its own closer to the dunes than the water’s edge, this is likely your bird.
The willet is one of the larger shorebirds. It has long legs, a rather heavy build, thick bill and is quite grayish in color. Upper parts can be grayish or mottled brown. It is considered occasional in our area.
The whimbrel is also a large brown shorebird. Its long down-curved bill is diagnostic along with two wide dark stripes on its crown. Its legs are relatively short for such a large bird. The whimbrel is uncommon on our beaches, but is usually present.
Long-billed curlews are occasionally seen on the peninsula, which means they can be seen several times a year. They are very large shorebirds with extremely long downward curved bills. It is longer than the whimbrel’s down-curved bill. The long-billed curlew is 23 inches in size compared to 17.5 inches for the whimbrel.
The marbled godwit is one of our larger shorebirds. Note it two-toned colored bill. It is often seen foraging on the mudflats or sitting on a post.
Photos by MADELINE KALBACH
Dowitchers are medium in size and plump. Both short-billed and long-billed dowitchers can be seen on the peninsula. The former prefers coastal and salt water areas, while the latter prefers freshwater areas. It is difficult to tell which species of dowitcher you are looking at unless they are seen together since they are quite similar. This bird appears to be a long-billed dowitcher because it has a very long bill and has salmon-orange underparts with sparse barring on the sides.
MADELINE KALBACH
The least sandpiper is our smallest shorebird. The smallest of our shorebirds are often called peeps. It is the only small sandpiper with yellowish legs. All other peeps sport black legs.
MADELINE KALBACH
The snowy plover is our rarest species. It is with us all year and is considered uncommon. It nests on our beaches and the nesting area near Leadbetter Point is protected year round. Driving on the beach in the area is prohibited. If you see a little white puff ball on its own closer to the dunes than the water’s edge, this is likely your bird.
MADELINE KALBACH
The willet is one of the larger shorebirds. It has long legs, a rather heavy build, thick bill and is quite grayish in color. Upper parts can be grayish or mottled brown. It is considered occasional in our area.
MADELINE KALBACH
The whimbrel is also a large brown shorebird. Its long down-curved bill is diagnostic along with two wide dark stripes on its crown. Its legs are relatively short for such a large bird. The whimbrel is uncommon on our beaches, but is usually present.
MADELINE KALBACH
A large flock of dunlin rest on a south Pacific County beach.
MADELINE KALBACH
A sanderling probes into the sand with its beak for prey.
MADELINE KALBACH
Long-billed curlews are occasionally seen on the peninsula, which means they can be seen several times a year. They are very large shorebirds with extremely long downward curved bills. It is longer than the whimbrel’s down-curved bill. The long-billed curlew is 23 inches in size compared to 17.5 inches for the whimbrel.
Photos by MADELINE KALBACH
The greater yellowlegs has very yellow legs and is one of our larger shorebirds at 14 inches in size. This bird was foraging in the mudflats of Tarlatt Slough.
Shorebirds are inspiring, awesome and fascinating. Some are noisy and conspicuous, while others are quiet and blend in with their surroundings.
They come in three sizes, large, medium and small. Shorebirds are a group of closely related species that vary considerably in their plumage and general appearance. They also vary in shape, habitat and behavior. Thus, most scientists agree that due to there being many exceptions, it is difficult to come up with a definitive definition of what a shorebird is. Shorebirds do share many traits such as being long distant migrants, being strong fliers and sporting pointed wings. Most have thin pointed bills with which they probe in the mud for prey. They tend to live and forage near the water’s edge and are often seen in large flocks during the non-breeding season. Most shorebirds prefer muddy or sandy shorelines or salt marshes for feeding. This photo essay reveals most of the common shorebirds you will see on our ocean beaches, on the mudflats of Willapa Bay or in the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.