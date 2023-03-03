You’ve probably heard the quote, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”
I’ve heard that this is an old proverb, and I’m not one to argue with ancient wisdom. It’s true that planting season is now, at least in Western Washington. And plant sales are happening, tempting you to fill a shopping cart. You may be eager to buy some trees and get started, but it might be wise to first take some time to think through your project. A planting plan will help you buy smart and set you up for long-term success.
Here are a few things to consider before purchasing trees:
Define your objective
Why do you want to plant trees? Do you want to grow a stand for harvest? Do you want to improve wildlife habitat or increase species diversity? If you have an existing forest management plan, consulting it can help you determine where a planting project would fit in.
Defining the objective of your project will help you make decisions about which species to buy and how many trees you’ll need. If your objective is to harvest, perhaps you should choose one or two high value timber species and follow a standard 10’ x 10’ or 12’ x 12’ spacing. However, if you want to provide wildlife habitat, you might want to purchase a wider variety of species and consider a different planting density. Defining your objective will help ensure that you make smart decisions with your money now and are happy later on.
Understand your site
Understanding species tolerances and preferences is important, but you also need to know what your site will support. Learning about your soils is good place to start. Using the Web Soil Survey (websoilsurvey.sc.egov.usda.gov/App/HomePage.htm), you can look up your soil types as well as applications for planting. For instance, you can find information on how deep your soil is and how well it holds water.
Your observations can help with species selection and post-planting care. If you’ve noticed areas with root rot, then maybe think about choosing resistant species. What type of wildlife have you seen around, and how might they impact newly planted seedlings? For example, if you have deer in your area and want to plant cedar, think about ways to deter them from snacking on your seedlings. Have you noticed any weedy species lurking, waiting to overtake small trees? Think about how you will deal with brush once the trees are in the ground.
Do some research on seedlings
Besides species selection, stock type (seedling age and size) and seed source are important factors in growing healthy trees. Nurseries grow a variety of stock types, each with advantages and disadvantages in terms of cost and care. It may be best to first consult with a forester on site-specific recommendations. At the very least, talk to the nursery specialists about how to best care for the types of seedlings you’re buying.
Additionally, it’s important to know if a seedling’s seed source is appropriate for your area as trees will do best where they have adapted to grow. Washington has designated Tree Seed Transfer Zones (www.dnr.wa.gov/publications/lm_wfn_seedzone_book.pdf), which split a tree species’ native range into smaller areas. Within these areas, the trees are genetically similar. You can read more about Tree Seed Transfer Zones and find the appropriate zone for your area by species. Ask nurseries about where they source their seeds to make sure what you’re buying is appropriate for your area.
