Protect newly planted trees

When planting species such as cedar in a deer-prone area, you may want to take precautions.

 Ken Bevis/DNR

You’ve probably heard the quote, “The best time to plant a tree was 20 years ago. The second best time is now.”

I’ve heard that this is an old proverb, and I’m not one to argue with ancient wisdom. It’s true that planting season is now, at least in Western Washington. And plant sales are happening, tempting you to fill a shopping cart. You may be eager to buy some trees and get started, but it might be wise to first take some time to think through your project. A planting plan will help you buy smart and set you up for long-term success.

