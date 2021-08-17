Registration is under way for Wings Over Willapa, the annual fall event which allows locals and visitors to learn more about the birds that inhabit the Long Beach Peninsula.
The festival is the largest annual fundraiser of the Friends of the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge. It is set for Sept. 24-26, but because there are limited spaces for attendance, organizers are urging people to sign up now.
Coordinator Dianne Fuller said that all those involved in staging the weekend event are mindful that health safety issues may mean a change. “If covid numbers continue to do what they are doing, for the protection of the community we will not hold the festival. We want this to happen, but we are not going to put people at any risk.”
They have already abandoned the usual format of having a concluding social evening with guest speakers and an in-person auction. More recently, they cancelled all indoor activities.
Some 18 places are available on the pelagic ocean birding tour through Sea Breeze Charters. “It offers people the opportunity to see birds that rarely come to shore,” Fuller said. “If we have to cancel anything more, this will be one of the last to cancel because it is completely outside and people can space along the rail.”
On land, the ecology of Leadbetter Point and shorebird identification tips are on the agenda. Other outdoor events include a kayak adventure in south Willapa Bay and an afternoon in the old-growth forest in Ellsworth Creek northwest of Naselle. “That’s going to be a great hike,” she added. “The idea is people will maintain social distance and put their masks back on if coming close to a speaker.”
One expert leading a beach walk designed for elementary and middle school-age children will be a “bird protege,” Rowan Young-McMurchie. The 13-year-old from the Tri-Cities has already won recognition among national wildlife groups for his studies and photography. “I met him a few years ago birding near Westport when he was a 10-yer-old,” Fuller said. “He knew more about birds that I do and I have been birding for 50 years!”
Activities for children include a Play Day Sept. 25 at Veterans Field in downtown Long Beach. Oman and Sons has donated cedar for building bird boxes. Entry will be free, but participant numbers somewhat controlled so distancing can be observed.
She hopes these activities will sow a seed for environmental awareness. “Birding is something that people can really do together,” said Fuller. “I would love to see younger people learn to love the Earth.”
The one event which definitely will go ahead is an online auction. It will open up for bidding Sept. 18 and run to 10 p.m. Sept. 24.
Registration information is online at www.wingsoverwillapa.org. Refunds are promised if events are cancelled because of covid numbers.
