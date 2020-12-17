Way back in 2016 I wrote an article about the Great One — the largest of the egrets, called the great egret!
It is a large white wading bird that has a very long neck with an angle kink when it stretches up. Its bill is yellow, relatively long, slender, and very pointed. In fact, it is often described as being dagger-like. Its legs and feet are black. During the breeding season, long, flowing white plumes are visible on its back.
Its white plumage is pristine and adds a look of elegance to this stately wader. The great egret was almost hunted to extinction in the late 19th century for its white plumes because they were a popular decoration for ladies’ hats at that time.
I think that perhaps it is time to update our knowledge on this species, because it has been a while since it has been written about as a Peninsula sighting. Besides, it was seen and photographed recently by my friends Judy and Al near Oysterville Farms.
The great egret seems to have been seen most often on the north end of the Peninsula over the years compared to the number of observations reported for the southern end of the peninsula.
According to the Cornell Ornithological Lab’s eBird data bank, only one great egret was reported in 1974.
This year in 2020, a high of seven were seen at Leadbetter Point in August. The great egret was also observed in October, November and December at Leadbetter Point. Overall, its official abundance hasn’t changed much for our area. It is still considered rare on the peninsula and uncommon in Pacific county as a whole.
The great egret is easily noticed because its white color tends to stand out even from a distance. Its feeding habits draw attention to it, too. It forages by probing with its long, pointed bill when wading in shallow water where it is looking for snails, crayfish, frogs, insects, fish and snakes. It can also be seen in drier habitats.
An interesting fact about the great egret is that it is the symbol of the National Audubon Society which was founded to protect birds, such as the great egret, from being hunted and killed for their feathers.
The north end of the peninsula has been a hot spot for birds in 2020. Recent sightings include an osprey and a rare bar-tailed godwit.
These species have been reported now for several weeks. Nahcotta and elsewhere going north along Willapa Bay have been the best locations.
I also hear that the swans have returned to the peninsula! They will be the subject of a future article.
Birding is still one of the best and uplifting activities we can engage in during these unprecedented times. It can be done from home, on a hike or walk or from a vehicle, and all of this away from people.
The gift is that you can be with the birds and other wildlife. They may be one of our greatest gifts this Christmas.
Happy birding and best of the season.
