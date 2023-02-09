As of Feb. 11, I will be in Mexico’s Baja, California, to study whales and birds for the third time in my life. I cannot seem to get enough of the whales and birds of Baja.

The gray whales that migrate off our coast in the spring and fall are the ones I will be studying and photographing. The gray whale nursing lagoons in Guerrero Negro will be one of the tour’s destinations. We will board a boat and work our way to where the whales are located. Mothers will already have given birth and surprisingly will bring their newborn calves up to some of the small boats or at least nearby where passengers can see them closeup and maybe enjoy gently stroking a calf that comes along side of their boat. The calves love it. They return time and time again for more. The whales will often swim under the boat and be close enough to the surface for a good look at them.

