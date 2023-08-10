The Canada goose selects the nesting site and does most of the nest construction. She lines the nest with her body down and feathers. She alone incubates the eggs. The male’s main contribution is to guard her. The site is usually elevated so that she has a clear look out from the nest.
The northern harrier female is brown. She nests on the ground so her color helps protect her from predators. Males will sometimes begin the nest building process, but the female finishes it. Both contribute nesting material but the female is in charge of using it to form a nest.
Female western tanagers do all of the nest building which takes about four or five days. She lays and incubates the eggs. However, her mate tends to be quite attentive. He will sometimes bring her treats during incubation and stays quite close to her during the the entire process from nest building to fledged young.
Female red-winged blackbird picking up nesting material.
Photos by Madeline Kalbach
Female red-wing blackbird feeding a fledged youngster.
Madeline Kalbach
An American goldfinch gathering nesting material. It will take her about six days to build her nest.
Madeline Kalbach
Evening grosbeak females are more subtly dressed than males. The female does most of the nest building and the gathering of nesting material.
Madeline Kalbach
Female black-headed grosbeaks build the nest. They uses thin twigs, stems, rootlets, and pine needles, and lines it with very fine material.They may also sing while incubating the eggs.
Madeline Kalbach
The Canada goose selects the nesting site and does most of the nest construction. She lines the nest with her body down and feathers. She alone incubates the eggs. The male’s main contribution is to guard her. The site is usually elevated so that she has a clear look out from the nest.
Madeline Kalbach
The northern harrier female is brown. She nests on the ground so her color helps protect her from predators. Males will sometimes begin the nest building process, but the female finishes it. Both contribute nesting material but the female is in charge of using it to form a nest.
Madeline Kalbach
Female western tanagers do all of the nest building which takes about four or five days. She lays and incubates the eggs. However, her mate tends to be quite attentive. He will sometimes bring her treats during incubation and stays quite close to her during the the entire process from nest building to fledged young.
Madeline Kalbach
The female American robin builds the nest, lays the eggs and incubates them. The male will sometimes bring her nesting material.
Madeline Kalbach
Motherhood! This female mallard likely has a few other ducklings under her keeping warm!
Madeline Kalbach
Bald eagles differ in size. The female is the larger of the two. She constructs the nest using the material her mate brings to her.
According to the National Audubon Society, female birds are “the most under-appreciated birds in the world” (Aug. 3, 2023).
Furthermore, in the same article, National Audubon argues that this is a fact “that undermines not only conservation, but also fundamental ecological, environmental and evolutionary science.” These statements made me think that a photo tribute to some of our female birds was in order. Instead of getting short shrift, they truly do deserve our full attention.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.