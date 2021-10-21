The King Tides of 2021 and 2022 are nearly upon us. Early in each of the months of November, December and January we will witness the phenomenon of the king tides once again, and their possible effects on the birds.
King tides are higher than our average high tides. Tides along Willapa Bay’s western shore will approach +13 feet this time around. These high tides will cause the wetlands and fields along the shore of Willapa Bay to flood and along with the high water all sorts of waterfowl, shorebirds and raptors will come. The Oysterville field/wetland, for example, will soon be alive with waterfowl, shorebirds, raptors and other species that will take advantage of the higher than usual water levels.
You can expect to see green-winged teal, northern pintail, American wigeon, and mallards busy feeding in the high water of the wetlands and fields. Shorebirds such as greater yellowlegs and killdeer will rest and feed there too. Raptors such as bald eagles, northern harriers, red-tailed hawks, peregrine falcons, and American kestrels will patrol the Willapa Bay shoreline, adjacent grasslands and wetlands looking for tasty snacks or the full meal deal! Other species that will take full advantage of the fine dining opportunities that the king tides provide are the California and ring-billed gulls, Canada geese, cackling geese and white-fronted geese. When the time is just right, and the wetland birds least expect it, a raptor will swoop down from its perch to snatch a meal.
In the past, large numbers of great blue herons have hunkered down in tide-soaked fields foraging for the goodies that rise to the surface when fields flood. One of the shorebirds that will be sure to be seen is the killdeer. Killdeer will also hunker down in the wet fields but on higher, drier ground where they can pick at the surface to get a scrumptious feast.
Waterbirds, shorebirds and raptors come out in force during the king tides. Nov. 5th to the 7th will be the best opportunity to witness the high water and the bird happenings. A few days before (3rd and 4th) will see tides in the 11-foot range, so some activity might also occur at that time. Mark your calendars for the high tides in December 2021 (2nd — 6th) and January 2022 (1st — 4th) too. So, get ready to pull up a seat at the edge of a flooded field and/or wetland during the king tide dates for front row seating at its best. The king tides never disappoint. I am sure you will totally enjoy the performance that will take place before your very eyes! Happy birding!
Note that tidal variation inside Willapa Bay is substantially greater than that on the ocean shoreline just a mile or two to the west. Ocean King Tides this winter occur within the same date ranges, but top out at around +10.3 feet.
