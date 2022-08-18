Keeping tabs on my feathered friends is one of the past times that I enjoy most. This story on birding is a continuation of what my watchful eyes, camera and notebooks have recorded of late.

The increase in the number of individuals birds in the yard is partially due to a successful breeding season especially for the purple finch, chickadees and the song sparrows. Juvenile purple finches dominate the feeders, while the song sparrows dominate the bird baths. In fact, three song sparrows and one American robin have each been taking a position on occasion on one of the four bird baths and all at the same time. They sit on the rim or like the robin, in the middle. Their posture is designed to intimidate any other bird who is bold enough to venture near. One particularly feisty, orange-crowned warbler, however, was not intimidated by their posturing. It successfully chased the four bath hogs away, a mighty task for such a tiny bird. There are times when the orange-crowned loses the show down, then it simply nips into the salal behind the baths only to come out on the bath behind the robin who is guarding from the middle. The robin seems oblivious to its presence. In spite of it all, the orange-crowned foiled the bird bath bullies.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.