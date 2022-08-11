The Swainson’s thrush is here daily but secretive. It has rarely been seen except at the bath. Its flute like songs have been few and far between this summer. Young were observed on one occasion, so perhaps the pair have just busy with nestings and feeding fledglings.
The Wilson’s warbler is one of the regular visitors to the yard and the bird baths.
SUSAN STAUFFER
The Swainson’s thrush is here daily but secretive. It has rarely been seen except at the bath. Its flute like songs have been few and far between this summer. Young were observed on one occasion, so perhaps the pair have just busy with nestings and feeding fledglings.
SUSAN STAUFFER
The yellow-rumped warbler, Audubon subspecies, is a daily visitor.
MADELINE KALBACH
Mama Junco about to feed her demanding brown-headed cowbird baby. It sat on the edge of the bath for at least an hour begging for its parent to bring lunch. Note the large size of the fledgling.
MADELINE KALBACH
The addition of a water wiggler was an immediate attraction for this female American goldfinch. Ripples emanate from the centre to the edge of the bird bath creating the attraction.
SUSAN STAUFFER
Four birdbaths of different heights seem to have increased not only the number of species in the yard, but also the number of individuals.
I like to keep tabs on my feathered friends because it is a huge part of learning about them. Their behavior, their range, migration status, preferred meals, plants, and conservation among other things are part of what I want and need to know as a citizen scientist, naturalist, and a writer. In addition, keeping tabs on the birds helps provides information on the food preferences of various species, what native plants are best for bird visitors and other needs such as a water supply and the best nesting material I can make available in the yard. Keeping tabs involves making lists and notes and maybe taking photographs.
This summer my list of species for the yard and feeder birds is like other years, but there are some major differences. For one thing, there are many more species, daily, then ever before. The record high for one day is twenty-six species and the daily average is eighteen. Several factors may be responsible for the increase. Berries are ripening later so the berry eaters such as cedar waxwings, Swainson’s thrushes, black-headed grosbeaks, and robins are either more visible or are being seen in greater numbers compared to other years at this time.
The water source for the birds was augmented this summer. Four bird baths each a different size and height have attracted more birds and different species. A water wiggler was added to the largest and tallest of the baths. The minute it began to create movement in the water more birds began to appear. It was uncanny but just as advertised by the Wild Bird Store! It isn’t unusual to see all four bird baths in use at the same time. Two hummingbird feeders are placed so that the hummers at one cannot see those at the other. It appears this may have resulted in more Anna’s and rufous hummingbirds than usual during the dog days of summer.
Differences in the presence of various species is notably different this summer. The Swainson’s thrush makes its presence known in the yard by means of its flute like warbles or its single call of “whit” “whit” throughout the breeding season and often continues during most of the month of August. Not this year! It appears for its daily bath and can often be seen sitting on the smaller limbs of the big, tall, hemlock just off the deck. A dark-eyed junco pair raised a brown-headed cowbird. A first for the yard to my knowledge. Mama junco worked fast and furiously for days feeding her very demanding, big, and only baby. The fledgling cowbird just sat on the edge of one of the birdbaths begging for tasty morsels from its Mama. Black-capped chickadees have largely replaced the chestnut-backed chickadees in the yard. Both species are here every day but the black-caps far out-number their chestnut-backed counterparts.
Tiny warblers who primarily feast on insects have been present daily this summer. Five species made their presence known all in one day which has never happened before. A Townsend’s, common yellowthroat, Wilson’s warbler, orange-crowned warbler, and a yellow-rumped warbler came for a splash in the bath. The Wilson’s warbler, the orange-crowned warbler and the yellow-rumped still visit the yard every day. These colorful little jewels are a delight to see as they dance among the leaves of the trees and shrubs gleaning for insects for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
There have been a few newcomers to the yard this summer, namely a Bewick’s wren that set up housekeeping near the woodpile and a black phoebe that only stayed long enough to be identified, and as far as I know, it is only the second reported sighting of the phoebe for the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge and the peninsula. The Bewick’s wren, however, is here for the long haul. It reacted with its fierce sounding buzz whenever I was at the woodpile to pick up some fuel for the wood stove. Now it seems to anticipate my need for firewood. As soon as I step through the door, the scolding begins.
I am learning more and more about our natural world with my watchful eyes, especially in the world of wildlife and critters. It is as exhilarating, entertaining and as life enhancing as it can be. Keeping tabs on my feathered friends is one of the past times that I enjoy the most.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.