I like to keep tabs on my feathered friends because it is a huge part of learning about them. Their behavior, their range, migration status, preferred meals, plants, and conservation among other things are part of what I want and need to know as a citizen scientist, naturalist, and a writer. In addition, keeping tabs on the birds helps provides information on the food preferences of various species, what native plants are best for bird visitors and other needs such as a water supply and the best nesting material I can make available in the yard. Keeping tabs involves making lists and notes and maybe taking photographs.

This summer my list of species for the yard and feeder birds is like other years, but there are some major differences. For one thing, there are many more species, daily, then ever before. The record high for one day is twenty-six species and the daily average is eighteen. Several factors may be responsible for the increase. Berries are ripening later so the berry eaters such as cedar waxwings, Swainson’s thrushes, black-headed grosbeaks, and robins are either more visible or are being seen in greater numbers compared to other years at this time.

