A few weeks ago, I had the opportunity to participate in a virtual event on the ecology of eagles conducted by Columbia Land Trust.
The Twilight Eagle Sanctuary located seven miles east of Astoria has been conserved by the Columbia Land Trust. The sanctuary is one of the best places around in which to see bald eagles. I have visited this sanctuary, so the virtual event about eagles was of great interest and an excellent learning experience. After watching and listening, this seems like a good opportunity to reflect on and write about eagles, especially the bald eagle.
To begin with, our region has two native eagles, namely the bald eagle and the golden eagle. The word ‘bald’ is an old English term meaning white and, of course, the mature bald eagle has just such a head. It is a sea or fish eagle, so its main food is fish. The golden eagle sports golden hackles on the back of its head and is a bird of the open country, where it feeds mainly on rodents. It will eat fish, but not often. Another difference between the two species is that the bald eagle’s head and beak are much larger than the golden eagle’s. In general, balds are short-tailed with large heads, while goldens are long-tailed with short heads. In addition, the lower legs of the bald are not feathered but the legs of the golden are feathered to the toes!
Adults are relatively easy to identify, but juveniles not so much. Bald eagles take about five years to achieve total adult plumage. First-year birds are generally all dark. As they age, they begin to wear white. By the time they are four years, the head and tail are nearly all white and by five they are wearing a white head and tail. Telling the difference between male and female bald eagles is easiest when the pair are together. Females are larger.
We have all heard of the gathering of eagles during the salmon run and seen photos of such an event. Bald eagles are quite social where food is abundant. They gather to feed and will even roost together at such a site. This tendency for communal roosting at abundant food sites can last for a long time. If you look for a salmon run, you will likely find eagles.
Research scientist Frank Isaacs, who presented the land trust’s virtual event, indicated that waterfowl are also an important food source for bald eagles. They will follow the waterfowl and are happy to eat them dead or alive. In addition, Isaacs said, these opportunistic scavengers will eat anything and anyway they can get it. As a participant in the annual Raptor Survey, I have witnessed large numbers of eagles on our beaches feeding together, particularly in January and February. By March as nesting season approaches, the numbers of bald eagles begins to dwindle.
The bald eagle is a magnificent creature. To watch it soar across the ocean and then drop suddenly to snag a fish, an unsuspecting cormorant or duck with its sharp talons is exciting, to say the least. Watch for eagles sitting on poles that peninsula residents have placed in the sand dunes of our beaches, or eating carrion on the beach. For me, it always a thrill to see this majestic bird. I hope it is for you too. Happy birding!
