Do you remember Lady Junco who raised her family last year at the Hosta Hotel? She has spent the spring and summer at the hotel for the past two years. This year she decided that she needed a change of scene.
My friend, Shelley, has been looking constantly for the whereabouts of Lady Junco this spring. Lady and her partner were seen frequently around the yard, but it was difficult to track where she might be nesting because she did not choose to raise her brood(s) at the “Hosta Hotel” this year. Looking elsewhere was a real challenge. She apparently checked on the “Hosta Hotel” but decided it wasn’t for her this time. So, the hunt was on. Shelley and John finally found her and her nest! She had checked into the “Corvette Chassis Hotel” this year. She was found sitting on a nest on John’s “Corvette rolling chassis” parked in the car port! It looks like Lady Junco desired a classier hotel for her family this year. The “Corvette Chassis Hotel” seems to have fit the bill!
She chose a room on one of the back tires. It must have been because of the view! The nest itself seems larger than the one at the Hosta Hotel. A lot of effort went into the preparation for egg laying. It looks like the digs are much more comfortable than last year’s room at the “Hosta Hotel.” Nothing is too good for Lady Junco’s babies! She has been there long enough to lay four eggs that have now hatched. The nestlings are growing rapidly, becoming feathered and their eyes are beginning to open. It will likely be about 10-13 more days before they are ready to leave their cozy hotel room.
Some scientists report that dark-eyed juncos usually build a cup-shaped nest on the ground under vegetation or near a rock (Bird, 2019). Lady Junco’s choice for the past two years has been the former. The nest was placed on the ground where it was protected by the leaves of several hosta plants. It was the finest room the “Hosta Hotel” had to offer. Research also indicates that the dark-eyed junco will lay three to five eggs. Her nest has usually contained four eggs, and it did again this year. Dark-eyed juncos often have two broods. Lady Junco has been true to form. Thus, the big question is whether she will return to the “Hosta Hotel” or stay put in the classy “Corvette Chassis Hotel.” Time will tell! Shelley will keep us up to date!
Dark-eyed juncos are ground-loving birds. You can usually find them hopping around on the ground looking for seeds near the bases of trees and under feeders. Their white outer tail feathers are a good ID marker. For sure, this makes them easier to spot! A minor complication is the fact that 16 subspecies have been described. Included in the list is the slate-colored junco found mainly in Canada and the northeastern U.S.; the pink-sided junco that breeds in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho; and the Oregon junco with an unmarked black hood. It breeds in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S. and Canada (Bird, 2019). The Oregon junco is the most frequent in our area.
Keep your eyes open for these delightful little songbirds. Where their ranges overlap several of the subspecies may also overlap and be seen feeding together. How many of the subspecies can you find? Maybe, you will find a pair nesting in a hotel near you! Happy birding!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.