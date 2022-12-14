I was watching a jay the other day gobbling up several peanuts at a time. It was filling and storing them in its gullet. Within what seemed like seconds it was back to do it all over again. Then a few others quickly came and went.

I was witnessing a behavior called caching. Caching is defined as the storing of seeds. This action ensures that a bird will have food to eat later when food is scarce, according to Project Feeder Watch. Different species use different and special places in which to hide their cache, including in the ground. Some may hide hundreds and even thousands of seeds. Scientists believe that most birds that cache seeds for later remember where they hid them. Many species cache seeds including chickadees, nuthatches, some woodpeckers, jays, crows and magpies.

