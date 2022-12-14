I was watching a jay the other day gobbling up several peanuts at a time. It was filling and storing them in its gullet. Within what seemed like seconds it was back to do it all over again. Then a few others quickly came and went.
I was witnessing a behavior called caching. Caching is defined as the storing of seeds. This action ensures that a bird will have food to eat later when food is scarce, according to Project Feeder Watch. Different species use different and special places in which to hide their cache, including in the ground. Some may hide hundreds and even thousands of seeds. Scientists believe that most birds that cache seeds for later remember where they hid them. Many species cache seeds including chickadees, nuthatches, some woodpeckers, jays, crows and magpies.
Blue jays and Steller’s jays fill their throats in the fall for winter. Black-billed magpies and crows will eat but continue to take seeds caching them for later or for the leaner days of winter. Jays and magpies are quick to grab peanuts whether they are in the shell or shelled.
Chickadees prefer to cache black oil seeds and they remember where they stashed each goodie. They hide seeds under bark, in tree crevices, under dead leaves, in knot holes, and even in a cluster of pine needles. Surprisingly, they have also been known to hide seeds in gutters or shingles. Research indicates that chickadees will find places in a yard, or, close by in a neighbor’s yard. I plan to watch where the chickadees take their seeds when they come to my feeder. I am sure that they eat some but store many others, just in case.
Nuthatches prefer to hide hulled sunflower seeds because they are easier to cache. Some backyard birders put out mealworms for the birds. Nuthatches love them so will cache them as well. Crows also hide and store seeds for the winter. Their preference is for walnuts, pecans, and hazelnuts, for example, because they are winter hardy. Crows are also one of the species that remembers where they hid them, according to Daniel Iseli on Animal Planet in 2021). I buy what the wild bird store calls “nutty delight.” It is a mixture of all these hardy winter nuts and more.
Northern and loggerhead shrikes are also known to store food for later. While the shrike doesn’t cache seeds. It hangs extra prey (large insects, mice, and small birds) on thorns or barbed wire to be eaten later. It favors small birds in winter when insects are scarce. On occasion a northern shrike visits the peninsula. I have seen it most often at Tarlatt of the south Bay Unit, usually on 95th street.
If you see a northern shrike this winter, be sure to look for its larder. Watch for the jays, chickadees and nuthatches that come to your feeders. Maybe you will find their hiding places? Food caching by some of our birds is an excellent plan to help carry them through the winter months when food sources are fewer, and the times are leaner.
Best wishes for the holiday season, and happy birding!
