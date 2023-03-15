Finches include crossbills, evening grosbeaks, goldfinches, house finches and purple finches. These finches are among our most common visitors at our feeders.

The house finch sports some red feathers with a few brown streaks, while the female mainly sports brown and brown streaks. House finches are common all year on the peninsula and across the United States. They were only found in the western U.S. until 1940 when pet stores in New York began to sell them. According to some writers, they were released by the store owners when it was determined that it was illegal to sell them. Thus, a small wild population was born. From New York they gradually spread throughout the East over the next 50 years until they reached the Great Plains in the 1990s where their western counterparts were found. (Kaufman and Kaufman, 2023).

