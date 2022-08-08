Swallows are acrobats in the air! They are found nearly everywhere in the world except in polar regions and some of the world’s largest deserts. They may fly over deserts on migration, but it is not one of their habitats. All North American swallows are migratory. Most winter in South and Central America. They feed on flying insects so they must be acrobats in the air. Thus, they are excellent fliers and skilled at snatch and grab as they forage for insects such as wasps, flies, damsel flies and bees.

Recently, I was lucky enough to see one of the swallow species that I seldom see on the Peninsula, namely, the northern rough-winged swallow. Many swallows belonging to several species had gathered in loose flocks over the fields and stream along the Chinook Valley Road. Some were resting on the overhead power lines, while others were foraging in the air for the myriad of insects in the area. Water and fields seemed to make the perfect combination for a feast before settling in for the night. Tree swallows, barn swallows, cliff swallows and northern rough-winged swallows were all in on the action. Some were still feeding fledged young.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

