Swallows are acrobats in the air! They are found nearly everywhere in the world except in polar regions and some of the world’s largest deserts. They may fly over deserts on migration, but it is not one of their habitats. All North American swallows are migratory. Most winter in South and Central America. They feed on flying insects so they must be acrobats in the air. Thus, they are excellent fliers and skilled at snatch and grab as they forage for insects such as wasps, flies, damsel flies and bees.
Recently, I was lucky enough to see one of the swallow species that I seldom see on the Peninsula, namely, the northern rough-winged swallow. Many swallows belonging to several species had gathered in loose flocks over the fields and stream along the Chinook Valley Road. Some were resting on the overhead power lines, while others were foraging in the air for the myriad of insects in the area. Water and fields seemed to make the perfect combination for a feast before settling in for the night. Tree swallows, barn swallows, cliff swallows and northern rough-winged swallows were all in on the action. Some were still feeding fledged young.
The northern rough-winged swallow is one of our dullest swallows due to its rather drab plumage especially when compared to the colorful barn swallow with its long-forked tail, orange breast and glossy bluish upperparts. The northern rough-winged is mainly gray-brown overall. Its face is dark, and there is usually a slight brown smudge or wash on its neck. It is a true aerial acrobat.
They nest in a burrow or a cavity in a stream bank where twigs, and straw are loosely placed together. It will also nest in man-made cavities or in crevices in bridges or walls. It only has one brood and lays anywhere from four to seven eggs.
The northern rough-winged swallow is widespread in North America and occurs from coast to coast. It winters in Central America. It is a common summer resident on the peninsula. Tree swallows and violet-green swallows are designated as abundant, while the barn swallow is considered common, and the cliff swallow is considered uncommon.
Fall migration is already beginning. Swallows, shorebirds, male hummingbirds, and a few of our small songbirds will soon begin their journey southward. There is still time to see most of our swallow species. Look for them near water because that is where insects are most plentiful now. They may be sitting on berry bushes, or other vegetation along a river or stream bank as well as on power lines. The Chinook Valley Road and Tarlatt area of the South Bay unit will still be good locations in the next week or so to see swallows feeding and showing off their acrobatic stunts in the air as they pursue a tasty meal.
Happy birding!
“Common Birds of the Long BeachPeninsula,” by Kalbach andStauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.
