The oceans provide sustenance for countless birds. The Pacific Ocean is a home to many seabirds most of whom spend most of their lives over the ocean, often far from shore. Seabirds that fall into this group of birds include the tubenoses which are albatrosses, shearwaters, petrels, fulmars. Jaegers are also included in this week’s writing, even though they are not tubenoses. At least one specie from each of these might be seen from the beaches of the Long Beach Peninsula or from a sea-going boat. Since they spend most of their time over the ocean way offshore, they are rare sightings for us. But when we see them, they bring excitement and awe.

This article looks at the tubenoses and jaegers, while next week’s article will focus on the group of seabirds known as alcids. Tube-nosed seabirds all have tubular nostrils and a distinctively hooked bill. Their plumage is waterproof and beneath their dense outer wear is a warm coat of down.

Southern Giant Petrel

Tube-nosed seabirds, like this southern giant petrel of the Falklands, have tubular nostrils and distinctively hooked bill.
Sooty shearwaters

Thousands of sooty shearwaters fly back and forth offshore during July, August and September.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

