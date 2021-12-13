Being able to be on the ocean beaches is such a privilege because it gives us a glimpse into the biology and behavior of the gulls, shorebirds, raptors, and other birds that frequent the beach.
There is nothing so beautiful as a flock of dunlin swirling in unison over the ocean waves before settling on the sandy beach to rest or forage for prey. The gleaming white turns to brown and vice versa as the flock twists and turns in flight as it follows the leader who leads the wheeling flock first one way and then the other many times before they finally settle on the hard sand. The least disturbance such as bald eagle flying overhead or a peregrine flying near will cause the many hundreds of dunlins to rise again only to repeat their flight pattern antics until the danger has passed. On a recent day on the beach, dunlin were the most common and most numerous. Most were resting. A few were foraging. Dunlin huddle close together when resting. From a distance they look like a huge, luxurious dark brown carpet.
One day, a few weeks ago along with the large flocks of dunlin there were other species of shorebirds on the beach including sanderlings, least sandpipers and plovers (snowy, semi-palmated and black-bellied plovers). Black-bellied plovers dressed in their drab, grayish brown winter garb were feasting on worms, insects, and crustaceans at the water’s edge. I watched as they ran, paused, and then plucked their favorite goodies from the sand. The black-bellied plover is our most common and largest plover. It is typically seen in small numbers, but this day they were present in flocks numbering around 100 birds and there were three or four of these large flocks at various points along the ocean beach. The black-bellied plover winters on our coast but I have never seen such large groups and as many as I did on that day.
Sanderlings all dressed in white were prominent on the beach that day too. They ran in and out with the waves as the tide ebbed and then flowed toward shore. Skittering is a word that describes their very fast foot work quite accurately.
Small logs, pieces of kelp, rope and other debris collect close to the dunes left by the tide as it ebbs. The least sandpiper takes advantage of this and huddles behind or beside some of it. A small log or a bit of plant material is perfect. This behavior offers protection from the elements. The least sandpiper with its bright, yellow legs is one of our tiniest sandpipers. Finding them requires careful looking!
Gulls were few and far between, but a few Western and glaucous-winged gulls were loafing on the beach. There wasn’t much for them to feast on that day. A few bald eagles took advantage of the perching posts that have been put up at the edge of the dunes and the beach. Having a high advantage point from which to scout for carrion or an unsuspecting gull, suits bald eagles very well. Carrion was not plentiful, but a female northern harrier found some to her liking. She stayed on it eating to her heart’s content while I took photos from a far. When I inched closer, she ignored me and kept right on eating! She was not willing to give up the tasty treat she was working on.
Being on the beach is a privilege for each of us. There we can see and enjoy shorebirds and other species and often in large numbers. Happy birding!
