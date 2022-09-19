From time-to-time Chinook Observer readers ask me for an article on a particular topic or offer suggestions that it is thought other readers and even themselves might be interested in. Today’s article is the result of one such request.
Autumn is nearly upon us. The leaves are changing to their fall dresses of brilliant golds, yellows, reds, and/or orange. Our summer resident birds are leaving for their wintering grounds, but other species will keep us company through the fall, winter, and early spring. The question that was posed is what can we do to help birds in each of our seasons?
Autumn
Autumn is a good place to begin with. Fall cleanups are popular at this time of year but consider leaving anything that goes to seed so that seed eating birds will have nourishment throughout the colder months. This action will help such species as song sparrows, spotted towhees and fox sparrows. Anna’s hummingbirds are permanent residents which means they are with us year-round. Keeping a hummingbird feeder or two filled with fresh nectar will help them to survive not only in the fall when nectar producing flowers are not as plentiful, but also during the winter months when very few flowering plants are in bloom. Our Anna’s hummingbirds will be most appreciative!
As you know, many birds migrate in the fall. Feeders provide an excellent place for them to refuel their energy. Food high in fatty oils and calories such as safflower seeds, black oil sunflower seeds, and peanuts will help the birds replenish themselves for their sometimes very long migration flights. These choices are also ideal for those species that don’t migrate like the song sparrow, nuthatches, purple finches, and chickadees.
Winter
Winter is one of the most important times of the year to feed birds. As mentioned above feeding the birds at this time benefits those species that don’t migrate. It also benefits our prominent winter residents such as the golden-crowned sparrow, fox sparrow, and spotted towhee. Winter residents require food that is high in fat such as suet, peanuts, black oil sunflower seeds and white millet. Peanuts are also high in protein. At this time of year birds need more fat to keep warm and survive our colder winter months. Science indicates that wild birds that have access to supplemental food sources tend to do better than birds that don’t, especially in winter (Global news, 2018).
Spring
Spring is a time of renewal. Trees and flowers begin to bloom helping to provide nectar and insects for the birds. It is the season when birds return from their winter migration and start nesting. Our permanent residents also start nesting. During the breeding season parents need quick and easy access to protein for their nestlings. Most species begin by feeding their nestlings protein at least in the early days after hatching. Protein is usually in the form of insects. Mealworms make for a good protein snack, but so do the insects that inhabit our yards.
Suet can be offered in the spring, but non-melting suet is an excellent option as weather begins to warm. Seed eating birds need seeds. Feeders filled with black oil sunflower seeds, safflower seeds or hulled sunflower seeds work well for them. Nectar works well for hummingbirds and maybe even a warbler or two. This summer a Wilson’s warbler visited the nectar filled feeder on several occasions.
Summer
Some people think that feeding the birds in summer makes them dependent on feeders, but studies show that wild birds do not become dependent on feeders during the summer. When natural foods such as fruit, insects, seeds, etc., are abundant most birds will feast on them rather than eating at feeders. Because natural foods are more abundant in summer it decreases a bird’s use of feeders. Nutritious supplements for wild birds in summer includes black oil sunflower seeds or hulled sunflower seeds. Nectar is an important supplement for the Anna’s and rufous hummingbirds.
All seasons
There are a few things we can do to help wild birds survive in every season. Songbirds that visit feeders can be protected from predators such as hawks by providing thick shrubbery near the feeders and brush piles. This allows the smaller birds to be able to dive for cover if a Cooper’s hawk or sharp-shinned hawk flies into the yard. Protection can also be provided if the feeders can be placed under a covered area so predators can’t see “their prey.”
When planning your garden look for nectar rich flowers to plant. Fuchsias, for example, are loved by hummingbirds. Fruit or berry bearing shrubs, trees or vines can be added to a yard. Cedar waxwings, American robins and western tanagers will be likely visitors if you do.
Non-melt suet for spring and summer feeding is a great food for summer feeding by woodpeckers such as the downy and hairy woodpeckers and the northern flicker. Regular suet is fine for the colder months of the year. There are many kinds of seeds for seed eaters. Most stores that sell wild bird seed also posts list as to what seeds particular birds enjoy most.
The internet is another source of information.
Finally, providing a bird bath and keeping it clean provides a great place for birds to cool off in the summer and get a drink. Birdbaths also work in every season on the Long Beach Peninsula. Every songbird that visits your yard will take advantage of a birdbath.
Establishing a reliable food source and a natural habitat will ensure that your backyard birds are kept well fed all year round, especially in the colder months when their natural foods may be scarce. A birdbath is a valuable addition in every season. You can help to make your backyard a stopover site for migrating birds as well as our summer and permanent residents.
Happy birding!
