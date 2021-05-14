Some species of birds are not equipped to build their own nests, so they may adopt a nest built by another bird.
The great horned owl is one of the species that usually looks for a nest to adopt. In doing so they may select an old hawk’s nest such as that built in a tree by a red-tailed hawk, a crow, or raven or they may select a rocky cliff edge that has been used by another raptor. It may also choose a cavity in a tree or dead snag. Some great horned owls will nest in abandoned buildings or barns and even on man-made platforms.
Due to having been constructed by another species, nests tend to vary in size and are generally stick nests. Great horned owls have been known to line their nests with bits of shredded bark, leaves, their own downy breast feathers, or feathers from prey. In general, however, they don’t add lining material to their nest.
Recently, on a spring birding trip, I came across a great horned owl nesting on a rock ledge. It had been previously used by a falcon. She is a late nester, so she was still sitting on eggs on May 11. The male stayed close to her, roosting on the rocks or in a small tree nearby.
On the same trip I also came across an owl who adopted an abandoned house in which to raise her family. She was sitting proudly in one of the broken-out windows when I happened along and looked as if she were just watching the world go by! As evidenced by the large number of pellets on the floor, her partner spent his roosting time in the derelict barn on the same property. Maybe they had both roosted there this past winter. A friend who had sighted this nesting owl earlier in the month speculated that the young were in the attic of the old house.
The great horned owl is a fierce, powerful predator that can capture mammals and birds much larger than itself. It also dines on smaller prey such as frogs and mice. It is found throughout North America.
In Pacific County and the Long Beach Peninsula it is considered uncommon which means it is present but not easy to find. Keep your eyes open for this majestic, inspiring owl. It is very large, with large ear tufts and yellow eyes. Its wingspan is just over five feet, and it weighs about four pounds. It can be found in wooded areas, urban woodlands and trees sheltered areas on farmland.
Take a good look at any large stick nests you see. It may have been adopted by a great horned owl!
