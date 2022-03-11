I have always wanted to go to Baja California Sur in Mexico to study and photograph whales, birds and other wildlife. My wish came true a few weeks ago on a trip to Loreto, Mexico.
The gray whales were the stars of the show. Many of the mamma gray whales brought their calves to the boats they chose. The whales do choose the boats not the other way around! Passengers gently and lovingly touched the mother as well as her calf. In one lagoon there were both males, females, and calves. The gray whales will soon be passing by our area. By April the calves and their mothers will be on their way north. Gray whales can be seen off the Oregon coast but are also often seen at the mouth of the Columbia River beginning in late March through April.
The birds were something else. Many of them were coming in to prepare for the rest of their journey northward. Some of them stay with us, nest and raise their families. Some of the species that nest in Mexico, like the Costa’s hummingbird, were already nesting and raising their young.
Osprey were also preparing their nests. Renovation was the name of their game. Males were bringing sticks to their mates who then arranged them to suit their fancy and when the male really wanted to impress his lady, he would bring her a fish! This behavior is all part of the courting ritual. Osprey will soon be here to begin nesting. They will come up along the Pacific flyway to nesting places on the Peninsula. If you know of a nesting location, be sure to watch for the arrival of the Osprey and the bringing of sticks and fish to the female who is getting the nest ready for their family.
Other species are on the way. They, too, will soon be here to begin nesting, although some may just pass through on migration. Large flocks of northern pintail, northern shovelers, green-winged teal, blue-winged teal and cinnamon teal appeared to be staging in Loreto, Mexico. Some will likely be the same ducks we see here during spring migration.
Shorebirds, like the long-billed curlew, greater yellowlegs, and marbled godwit were also passing through. They stop on the mudflats to feed and gain energy for the trip north to the tundra where they typically nest. Look for them on the mudflats of Willapa Bay and on our ocean beaches, especially at low tide.
White-crowned sparrows, violet-green swallows, rufous hummingbirds — which are already making their presence known on the Peninsula — and great egrets are also on the way. Again, some of them will stay, while others may just pass on through.
Warblers are among the songbirds we will enjoy this spring and summer. I observed an influx of orange-crowned warblers and yellow-rumped warblers while in Loreto. We see both species throughout the year but more of them and more often during spring and fall migration. Keep an eye out for them! I am sure they are on the way.
There were many, many turkey vultures in Baja, too. We will soon see them in large numbers. They will soar with the updrafts and downdrafts of the wind, feed on carrion on the beach and nest on the rocky cliffs of the coast. They are on the way!
The number of birds we will soon see will increase, as will the number of species. Hear ye! Hear ye! Birds are on the way! Happy birding!
