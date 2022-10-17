Last week I focused on identifying three of our most common adult gulls. Included was the glaucous-winged, western, and ring-billed gull. The focus for today will be on three more of the gulls we see on our beaches.

Every ride or walk on the beach is different. One day it can be mainly shorebirds and on another it can be raptors such as the bald eagle, peregrine falcon, or turkey vulture. On other days it can mainly gulls. At least a few gulls are generally always on the beach, especially at the beach approaches such as the Ocean Park approach.

“Common Birds of the Long Beach Peninsula,” by Kalbach and Stauffer, is available from Bay Avenue Gallery, Time Enough Books and the Long Beach Peninsula Visitors Bureau.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.